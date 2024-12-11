Crack-addled Dundee thief jailed after writing off Renault Clio in late-night scratch card dash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crack-addled Dundee thief jailed after writing off Renault Clio in late-night scratch card dash

Connor Mackintosh used a bank card he stole from the same location to buy dozens of scratch cards from BP petrol stations.

By Ross Gardiner
Lottery scratch cards
Mackintosh used a stolen bank card to buy dozens of scratch cards. Image: Shutterstock

A Dundee crack addict has been jailed after writing off a Renault Clio he stole while high on the deadly drug.

Thief Connor Mackintosh, 28, was brought from remand at HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit a string of offences.

After raiding a home in Kingsway Place, Dundee, he made off in the resident’s Clio, a bank card, a £2,100 Tag Heuer watch and other gadgets.

Mackintosh used the bank card to buy scratch cards at petrol stations until the owner got a notification on his phone.

He was caught by police early in the morning but could not remember where he had abandoned the stolen car.

He was jailed for almost two years and banned from driving.

Scratch card spree

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner explained residents heard the Clio being started shortly after 2am.

Mackintosh was seen in the driver’s seat, with another man in the passenger seat.

Mackintosh was trying to reverse, before taking items from the car and making off.

At 3am, a woman was woken again by the car door opening and Mackintosh drove off towards the Kingsway.

He was next seen at 4.30am at Invergowrie, where he used a bank card he had stolen to buy a bottle of Coke and scratch cards worth £83.90.

He later bought another £50 worth of scratch cards and then a strawberry milkshake and more scratch cards totalling £53.

Around 20 minutes later, he went to the Kingsway West BP garage and tried to by £2.60 worth of scratch cards but the transaction was declined and a notification was sent to the card owner’s phone.

Caught by police

When the owner got up, he noticed his car was gone and a neighbour’s garden wall had signs of being crashed into.

More than £1,000 worth of damage had also been done to the owner’s other car, a Hyundai, which was still parked outside.

His wallet and other items including the luxury watch, two tablets and a Nintendo Switch had also been stolen from his home.

Police were contacted and Mackintosh was found at Harefield Road before 8am, wearing the stolen watch and still with the bank card.

He seemed intoxicated and told police he had smoked crack cocaine and could not remember where he had left the Clio.

It was found on Wedderburn Street but had to be written off.

Jailed

Mackintosh pled guilty to breaking into the house and stealing the car and other items on August 14.

He admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs and uninsured and pretending to petrol station staff he was the rightful owner of the bank card he stole and fraudulently buying scratch cards with it.

Mackintosh was on bail at the time.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed him for 21 months in total, backdated to August 15, and banned him from driving for a year.

Mackintosh’s solicitor Jim Laverty said: “To put things into some perspective, it would appear Mr Mackintosh had fallen into the company of others who are perhaps a little more involved on a serious level with the criminal justice system.

“He was, as he indicates to me, hopelessly addicted to drugs. Mr Mackintosh does not attempt to excuse his behaviour.”

