Violent Perthshire abuser held girlfriend in headlock and thrust thumbs into her eyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Violent Perthshire abuser held girlfriend in headlock and thrust thumbs into her eyes

Alexander Day was convicted of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his then-girlfriend at properties in Alyth and Dundee.

By Jamie Buchan
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Alexander Day went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

An abusive boyfriend put his partner in a headlock and thrust his thumbs into her eyes during a four-year campaign of cruelty, a court has heard.

Alexander Day was convicted of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his then-girlfriend at properties in Alyth and Dundee.

His conduct was described by prosecutors as a “pattern of control and restraint” and claims the 38-year-old had been acting in self-defence against a woman half his size were dubbed “ludicrous.”

Following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court, Day was told he had “constructed a narrative” to try and explain away his behaviour.

Photos of injuries

The court heard the abuse began in March 2020 at the couple’s former home in Lochee and continued until his arrest following an early morning attack at the Alyth property on April 1 this year.

Day repeatedly acted aggressively, threatened to kill his partner and accused her of cheating on him.

On more than one occasion he locked her out of the home while she was dressed in just pyjamas.

The trial heard how police were called after he assaulted her in their living room.

He put his arm around her and held her in a headlock, while compressing her neck.

Day sat on top of her and restricted her breathing, refusing to get off.

Court papers state he repeatedly struck her on the head and pushed his thumbs into her eyes.

Photographs of the woman’s injuries, including scratches and red marks on her face and head, were shown during the trial.

Self-defence claim

Day, of Glenree, Alyth, insisted he had been acting in self-defence, claiming the woman had punched him in the genitals while he was lying, ill on the couch.

Day said he put her in a headlock to restrain her because she was biting, scratching and spitting at him.

He claimed his partner had been wearing only a towel, which fell off as they were struggling and attempted to convince the court she continued to attack and hurl items at him while she was naked.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson pointed out the woman was half his size and said claims he was acting in self defence were “extremely unlikely and ludicrous”.

Day said allegations he assaulted her in Dundee during the first Covid lockdown were “absolute rubbish”.

The court heard in one incident, he pushed her with both hands and in another threw her across the room.

Day admitted he had locked her outside the property for smoking “but only in jest”.

“It did go both ways,” he said.

He added: “I’ve done nothing wrong. This has all been misconstrued to discredit me.”

‘A pattern of domestic abuse’

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Day: “My first job is to assess the reliability and credibility of the complainer and the quality of her evidence.

“I find her to be wholly credible and reliable.

“She was measured when she gave her evidence and I did not find her to be elaborating or over-dramatising.”

The sheriff added: “I did not find your account of the April 1 incident to be at all credible.

“In particular, the way you said that the complainer was dressed that morning.

“It strikes me that while you were giving evidence, you seemed much more concerned with criticising her evidence than presenting your own.

“You have constructed and stuck to a narrative to try and explain away this incident, and that does amount to a pattern of domestic abuse.”

Sentence was deferred for background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash fatal accident inquiry to begin next month
Lottery scratch cards
Crack-addled Dundee thief jailed after writing off Renault Clio in late-night scratch card dash
Jack Tanbini
Dundee £100k scratch card winner behind bars for high purity cocaine dealing
Blair Anderson
Man set fire to brother-in-law's front door in Dundee family feud
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lamppost crash cannabis driver told 'take the win'
Colin Bandeen
Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed
A parked ambulance
Man jailed for slashing ambulance tyre after paramedics came to his aid at Fife…
David Bilson
Young Fife BMW driver hit wall, dragged police and crashed into house
Reece Massie
Dundee car thief given last chance to stay free after being assaulted 11 times…
Amy Fisken
St Andrews University charity ball director fined for embezzling funds