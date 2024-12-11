Man set fire to brother-in-law’s front door in Dundee family feud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Man set fire to brother-in-law’s front door in Dundee family feud

Blair Anderson was given unpaid work for his reckless actions.

By Ciaran Shanks
Blair Anderson
Blair Anderson at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A bitter family feud ended in a man’s Dundee home being doused in petrol and set on fire.

Blair Anderson admitted targeting his former brother-in-law’s property on Strathern Road while he was inside the address.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Anderson set fire to the front door and vestibule, years after threatening the man with violence in a dispute over a separation agreement.

Anderson narrowly escaped a prison sentence and was ordered to perform unpaid work after admitting two charges.

The court heard how the victim was in his kitchen of the detached property on November 23 2017 just before 1pm when he heard a noise at the letterbox.

He looked out the window and saw Anderson, 48, walking away from the front door.

Prosecutor Rachel Wallace said: “The witness had thought the accused had placed something through his letterbox so he went into the hallway.

“He could immediately hear what sounded like flames and observed flames through the glass door.

“He used a hose to extinguish the fire before contacting the police and fire services.”

A green, five-litre petrol can was found on its side at the front door and Anderson was identified as the man responsible.

First offender

Anderson also admitted behaving abusively towards the same man between August and October 2012.

Ms Wallace said he turned up at an address on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry and told the man he would “splatter him all over the walls” and asked why he had not signed a separation agreement.

The incident was never reported to the police until the fireraising happened years later.

First offender Anderson, of Stoneywood Brae in Aberdeen, returned to the dock for sentencing after the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “I can tell you quite frankly, had you been in trouble with the courts before and currently without employment and tenancy then you would most likely be going to custody today.

“The fact you have been able to remain offence-free is a significant feature in considering what risk you present to your former brother-in-law and the public at large.”

Anderson was ordered to perform 240 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

