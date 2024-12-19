Dundee rapist jailed for a decade for attacks on two women

A violent rapist who sexually assaulted two women in Dundee over a four-year period has been jailed for a decade.

Patryk Kulczynski,36, preyed on the women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between January 2018 and December 2022 at properties in Lochee.

Kulczynski was unanimously convicted by jurors of ten separate charges following a two week long trial at the High Court in Dundee.

Jurors found him found guilty of five rapes.

One of the attacks included an assault which took place following his arrest by police when Kulczynski breached strict bail conditions put in place to protect his victim.

Horrific attacks

Jurors heard how he raped a woman in 2018 and then three more times from January 2019 to May 2022 he raped her three more times.

In July 2022, he subjected her to a further sexual assault, with the intention of raping her

At a different address, he shouted at the woman, seized her by the arms, pulled her to the floor and dragged her along the floor into a common stairwell.

He struggled with her, pushed and pulled her and caused her to fall down a flight of stairs, leaving her injured.

Four days later, he appeared in court and was released on bail but breached the special condition to leave his victim alone by being in her company that Christmas Eve.

Jurors heard how Kulczynski appeared from custody on Boxing Day in 2022 and was released by the court again.

While subject to special bail conditions, Kulczynski raped the woman again over the New Year period into 2023, while she was sleeping.

He was convicted of breaching the protective bail conditions imposed by Dundee Sheriff Court on this occasion too.

Kulczynski was also found guilty of sexually assaulting his victim at the flat in Dundee in either 2018 or 2019.

Impact on women

On Thursday, Kulczynski appeared from custody to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Harrower told the accused about the impact his offending had.

Speaking about one of the women, Lord Harrower said: “Your offending has had a profound impact on her mental health.

“She feels isolated and finds it difficult to to place her trust in other people.”

On the other victim, Lord Harrower added: “Your offending has had a profound psychological impact on her as well.”

He added: “A lengthy custodial sentence is necessary.”

Registration for life

On Thursday, the court heard how first offender Kulczynski was abusing alcohol at the time of the offences.

Defence advocate Michael Meehan KC told the court his client had led a pro-social life before attacking the women.

He added: He had a genuinely positive childhood.”

Lord Harrower also placed Kulczynski on the sex offenders register for life.

