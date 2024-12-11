St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge

The footballer also faces a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

By Connor Gordon
Glasgow Sheriff Court
Rooney appeared in the dock in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

St Johnstone cup hero Shaun Rooney appeared in court on Wednesday accused of assaulting a woman in a chip shop.

Rooney, 28, allegedly attacked the woman at Blue Lagoon in Glasgow city centre on September 19 2024.

Court papers state the defender repeatedly pushed her and seized her on the body.

It is claimed Rooney, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, twisted her arm and kicked her on the body to her injury.

He faces a separate allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same date and location.

The charge says Rooney shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered derogatory remarks.

It is stated the alleged offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

Not guilty plea

The ex-Inverness and St Mirren star stood in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He pled not guilty to the two charges and a trial was set for April next year by Sheriff Tony Kelly.

A hearing on the matter will also take place in March.

Prosecutor Ross Gunn asked for a special condition of bail for Rooney not to enter the chip shop on Queen Street, which was granted.

Rooney was a key member of the St Johnstone 2021 cup double-winning team, scoring in the finals of both the League and Scottish Cup.

He returned to Scotland to sign for St Mirren this summer, having spent a spell at Fleetwood in England’s League One.

His contract with the Paisley club ended in October.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

