St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge

St Johnstone cup hero Shaun Rooney appeared in court on Wednesday accused of assaulting a woman in a chip shop.

Rooney, 28, allegedly attacked the woman at Blue Lagoon in Glasgow city centre on September 19 2024.

Court papers state the defender repeatedly pushed her and seized her on the body.

It is claimed Rooney, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, twisted her arm and kicked her on the body to her injury.

He faces a separate allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same date and location.

The charge says Rooney shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered derogatory remarks.

It is stated the alleged offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

Not guilty plea

The ex-Inverness and St Mirren star stood in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He pled not guilty to the two charges and a trial was set for April next year by Sheriff Tony Kelly.

A hearing on the matter will also take place in March.

Prosecutor Ross Gunn asked for a special condition of bail for Rooney not to enter the chip shop on Queen Street, which was granted.

Rooney was a key member of the St Johnstone 2021 cup double-winning team, scoring in the finals of both the League and Scottish Cup.

He returned to Scotland to sign for St Mirren this summer, having spent a spell at Fleetwood in England’s League One.

His contract with the Paisley club ended in October.

