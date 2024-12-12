XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home

Iain Martin was looking after the dog for a friend while he was in prison, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Iain Martin
Iain Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A XL Bully-type dog could be put on death row after it mauled a woman in her Perthshire home and left her scarred for life.

Elaine Hughes was in “absolute agony” when the out-of-control animal named Patch suddenly sprang at her and sank its teeth into her right foot and dragged her across the floor.

The dog pulled her with enough force to yank her off of her couch, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Iain Martin, who had been looking after the dog for a friend while he was in prison, admitted being in charge of Patch when it attacked Ms Hughes to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement at her home in Scone in March 2023.

Martin, 38, now faces being banned from keeping pets, while the court also considers a destruction order for Patch.

Sudden attack

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said Martin and Ms Hughes had known each other and were good friends.

“At the time, Mr Martin was looking after a dog called Patch, who was about one or two years old,” he said.

“He was described as an American Bulldog but other witnesses have said he is an XL Bully or an American Pitbull.”

Iain Martin of Martin's Fruit Bazaar.
Iain Martin at his father’s fruit and veg shop in 2023. Image: DC Thomson

Martin walked Patch to Ms Hughes’ home in Catmoor Court at about 10pm on March 4 2023.

“Patch was initially fine and well behaved inside the house,” said Mr McKenzie.

“But after around 30 minutes, he walked over to Ms Hughes and bit her on her right foot.

“Mr Martin began shouting at Patch to let go but this only made the dog bite down harder.”

The prosecutor said: “Patch began pulling at Ms Hughes’ foot with enough force to pull her from the sofa.

“He then started dragging her towards the kitchen, a few metres away.

“The foot was still firmly in Patch’s mouth and Ms Hughes was in – as she described it – ‘absolute agony’.”

An XL Bully dog.
An XL Bully dog. Image: Shutterstock

Eventually, Patch released pressure and Ms Hughes was able to get her foot out of her slipper.

“The dog took the slipper away in his mouth,” said Mr McKenzie.

“After this incident, Mr Martin put Patch in the kitchen and gave Ms Hughes a lift to Perth Royal Infirmary.”

The court heard she suffered significant swelling, bruising and two 0.5cm puncture wounds on top of her foot.

She was given a tetanus shot and sent away with antibiotics and painkillers.

“There is noticeable scarring on Ms Hughes’ right foot and she still suffers from occasional pain and loss of sensation around this area,” said Mr McKenzie.

“Ms Hughes is self-conscious about exposing the scarring while wearing certain kinds of footwear.”

Dog kept in kennels

At the time of the incident, Martin was unemployed but occasionally worked at his father’s century-old fruit and vegetable shop – Martin’s Fruit Bazaar – until it closed down in June 2023.

The court heard Martin had a previous conviction for causing death by dangerous driving, following a crash on the A93 Blairgowrie-Perth road in December 2003 in which his then-girlfriend died.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr McKenzie explained that since March 11 2023, Patch has been kept in kennels.

The cost of keeping him, shared between Police Scotland and the Crown Office, is believed to run into the tens of thousands of pounds.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence until the new year for background reports.

She said she will consider a destruction order for Patch but stressed the dog’s owner should be first allowed to give representations to the court.

Mr McKenzie said a dog control officer for Perth and Kinross Council had told prosecutors “he was supportive of the dog being destroyed”.

Because Patch has been classed as “dangerous” he cannot be rehomed.

Martin, of Myrtle Road, Scone, could also be hit with a court order, banning him from keeping dogs.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rhys Easton
Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for 'long periods'
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
McDonald's worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cyclist clattered and 101 self-own
Angela MacVicar (left) and Lindsay MacCallum
Charity boss says 'justice' done as court hears funds stolen by Perthshire crook can…
Glasgow Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge
Iain MaGregor at Forfar Sheriff Court
Former parcel courier guilty of injuring four in Angus road crash
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash fatal accident inquiry to begin next month
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Violent Perthshire abuser held girlfriend in headlock and thrust thumbs into her eyes
Lottery scratch cards
Crack-addled Dundee thief jailed after writing off Renault Clio in late-night scratch card dash
Jack Tanbini
Dundee £100k scratch card winner behind bars for high purity cocaine dealing