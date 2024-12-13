‘Cupid’ stalker jailed for hounding woman in Fife

A stalker who called himself Cupid has been jailed after subjecting a woman to months of bizarre harassment in Fife.

Four years after he went on dates with her for a two-week period, Lucian McIvor suddenly started hounding his victim.

They had had no contact until he sent her a happy new year message on January 1 this year.

The creep went on to leave cryptic Google reviews about her business, took pictures of her car and went to her home uninvited.

She and McIvor’s ex-partner – to whom he issued a death threat – are now protected by court orders preventing the 33-year-old from contacting them.

At Dundee Sheriff Court McIvor was locked up after failing to consent to a community payback order.

Contact years after dates

The court was told how the woman he harassed thought nothing of McIvor’s new year message until April 9 when she received a “self-pitying” follow-up.

This was also ignored but he repeatedly tried to contact the woman and eventually attended at her home on May 10.

Prosecutor Laura Hogg said: “The accused asked to come in before trying to let himself in.

“She said ‘no, my boyfriend is here’. She had been with him for two years.

“The complainer’s boyfriend came and asked him to leave, which he did.

“She contacted the police and reported the incident.”

McIvor continued to contact the woman and again knocked at her door.

Bizarre behaviour

Almost a month later, McIvor walked out in front of her car as she drove off for work and then shared a video on his YouTube channel of a mural the woman had painted.

Ring doorbell footage from 1.30am on June 2 captured McIvor photographing her car and walking off.

In the Google reviews, McIvor referred to himself as “Cupid” and said the owner was “beautiful”.

He attached five images, which included photos he had taken of her during a walk in 2020, a still of the Dire Straits song Romeo and Juliet playing on a streaming app and a photo of the woman’s car.

McIvor was also found to have a photo of the woman as the lock screen on his mobile phone.

He later left a voicemail at the business – again using the name Cupid – and was also found sitting underneath a window of the woman’s home.

‘Spiralling out of control’

During this time period, McIvor also became embroiled in a dispute with an ex-partner and threatened to kill her in messages with another person.

McIvor, of Ogilvy Place, Tayport, pled guilty to committing the offences between January 1 and June 4 this year.

He appeared for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

The court was told previously how McIvor had been psychiatrically assessed and no mental disorder had been established.

Solicitor David Sinclair conceded the Fife Council report was not in positive terms, adding McIvor was “spiralling out of control”.

Sentencing

Sentencing McIvor to seven months in prison, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “These are serious crimes of domestically abusive behaviour.

“You are not suitable for the Caledonian Programme (for domestic offenders) and told interviewers you did not consent to unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order.

“You have breached community-based sentence several times.

“A custodial sentence is needed to provide adequate punishment and express society’s disapproval.”

McIvor must not contact either of the women for two years as part of separate non-harassment orders.

