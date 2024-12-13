Social club row leads to Dundee pensioner curfew

A pensioner who attacked a fellow Dundee club member and caused a glass to smash in his mouth has been ordered to pay compensation.

George Low saw red during a heated argument at the Logie Recreation Club on Liff Road.

The 71-year-old used his hand to strike a drinking glass held by the man.

The shattered glass ended up in his mouth.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the man and his associates were discussing pensions and involvements with a union before Low became involved.

At one point during the discussion, the man turned side on to Low and according to prosecutors, “discouraged further engagement with him”.

The man picked up a glass to have a drink and Low, of Gleneagles Road, used an open hand to strike the bottom of the glass while he was drinking from it.

The attack was described as “sudden” and with “significant force”.

Stitches

The court heard five stitches were inserted into the man’s mouth and he also suffered cuts to the bridge of his nose, cheek and lower lip.

Low, a first offender, previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury on January 22 2023.

Solicitor Billy Watt said Low had spent a “considerable” amount of time in the armed forces.

Mr Watt said: “It would seem this is an isolated incident and not something Mr Low would normally engage in.

“He is extremely embarrassed by this.

“It is his position there had been aggression on behalf of the complainer but he doesn’t seek to minimise his responsibility for this.”

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael made Low subject to a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for four months.

He must also pay the man £500 in compensation.

