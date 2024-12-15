Killer Staffy destroyed after savage attack on Labrador in Highland Perthshire

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier has been put to sleep after it savaged and killed another dog at a highland Perthshire beauty spot.

A court has heard how the dog named Zara escaped from its garden and sprang at a Red Labrador, latching onto its throat.

The lab’s owner attempted to grapple with the terrier but was “terrified” it would turn on him too.

Even when a passing motorist stopped to help, Zara managed to break free and attack the lab again as it lay unconscious on the ground.

Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court heard that the Staffy had earlier mauled a sheep at the same spot.

Helen Brunt, 60, has admitted being the owner of Zara when it was dangerously out of control near her home in Tummel Bridge in June this year.

She has since had Zara destroyed.

Sheep attack

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson, prosecuting, described the earlier incident involving a sheep.

“Directly outside the accused’s home address, a witness observed a grey Staffordshire Bull Terrier biting the sheep in the neck,” she said.

“They could see blood and the sheep appeared to be barely alive.”

Ms Paterson said: “No other persons were in the area, so the witness stopped to try and distract the dog.

“The dog ran off and police were called.”

When officers attended, they saw the sheep at the roadside “with clear injuries to its neck and blood splattering to its fleece”.

Brunt confirmed to cops she was the owner of the dog, calling it Zara.

“She stated that the dog had escaped from her garden,” said Ms Paterson.

Brunt said she had spotted Zara in the middle of the street and re-secured her inside her house.

Ms Paterson said: “The owner of the sheep did not want to pursue matters in a criminal forum and was happy to settle things privately.”

Battled with dog for 20 minutes

The court heard of a follow-up incident in the same area on June 25, this year.

“At about 10.20am, a witness was walking his dogs along the B846 road at Tummel Bridge,” the fiscal depute said.

“As he approached the accused’s home, he became aware of Zara the Staffordshire Bull Terrier running towards them.

“The dog immediately bit his red Labrador to the throat and latched on.

“In an attempt to intervene, the witness tried to remove Zara from his Labrador but struggled to pull it away.

“He was also terrified that the dog would turn on him.”

Ms Paterson said: “His efforts were hindered by Zara not wearing a collar.

“Another witness drove past and stopped to assist.

“Both men were eventually able to drag Zara off.”

As one man tried to hold the terrier back, it broke free and again attacked the now unconscious Labrador.

“Zara bit the Labrador through its right rear leg,” the fiscal depute said.

“The witnesses once again managed to drag the dog off, and attempted to block its repeated and seemingly determined attempts to attack the Labrador.”

Ms Paterson said the incident lasted for about 20 minutes.

“Zara then turned its attention to the black Labrador and attempted to bite it, before running off into nearby trees and was lost to sight.”

A ‘horrendous’ experience

The red lab was taken to vets where it was pronounced deceased.

Ms Paterson said photos of the injuries were available to the court, but warned “they are quite disturbing”.

JP Allan Robertson declined to view them.

The fiscal depute said the dog suffered a neck wound, “about the depth of an index finger”.

Brunt was spoken to by police.

She voluntarily told them: “That’ll be Zara.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville said following the incident with the sheep, his client – who did not appear at court – had offered to have her dog put down.

But the farmer suggested simply keeping it under control.

The court heard that Zara is believed to have escaped across a frozen stream at the side of Brunt’s property.

“The flow of the water is usually too much for the dog to get through,” said Mr Somerville.

“Ms Brunt has immediately decided to have the dog put down, and is extremely upset about what happened to the owner of the Labradors.

“She knows it would have been a horrendous experience for him.”

He added: “She has no intention of getting another dog.”

JP Robertson deferred sentence for Brunt to appear in court, despite being told she had mobility issues and was unable to attend.

“This is a serious issue,” he said. “I would like to speak to Ms Brunt in court.”

