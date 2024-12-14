Man jailed for brutal assault during ‘stramash’ at Stirlingshire pub

A father-of-three has been jailed for a vicious attack on a fellow pub-goer that left him with a broken leg.

Ross Lyle admitted assaulting Rhys Halliday at the Empire Bar, Bannockburn, following a “stramash” in the beer garden.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the pub was busy with football supporters at the time.

The altercation happened at about 6pm on September 11 2021.

Mr Halliday had been drinking at the pub with a friend, the fiscal depute said.

After buying a round of drinks, Mr Halliday stepped outside as “the atmosphere was becoming quite boisterous”.

He was followed into the beer garden by Lyle, who became aggressive towards him.

The pair got into a struggle, but Mr Halliday was able to push Lyle away before walking off.

“Something was then shouted towards the complainer by one of the accused’s friends,” the fiscal depute said.

“At that point, the complainer returned to the locus.

“Another struggle took place which ended with the complainer on the floor.

“The accused had hold of the complainers leg.

“Thereafter, he stamped on the leg and then began to walk away.”

‘Stramash’

Mr Halliday was taken to Forth Valley Hospital where he was found to have a various grazes, as well as a fracture to his left femur.

The fiscal said he had been left with a three-inch scar.

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said 39-year-old Lyle was in a difficult period in his life at the time of the incident.

He said: “He was separated from his long-term partner.

“He was abusing drink and drugs. He judges that he was taking drink and drugs for three or four days prior to this.

“There had been a game of football that day and there were a number of people who support a team sporting particular colours who were celebrating the win.

“Something was said and that antagonised the accused and there was a stramash in the beer garden.”

He said both parties were “raining blows”.

Lyle, of Academy Place, Bannockburn, pled guilty to the assault.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed him on a five-year extended sentence.

He must serve 36 moths in prison and a further two years on licence.

