‘Selfish’ Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree

A Ninewells Hospital worker who stole boxes of high-strength painkillers over a four-year period has been spared a prison sentence.

Ben Douglas was criticised for his breach of trust after he previously pled guilty to taking packages of medication and a paramedics uniform.

The 24-year-old initially refused a request to have his property searched and later claimed he stole hoards of tablets from a ward in order to assist his unwell mother.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how medication on Ward 42 is kept in a treatment room behind a locked door with a code.

On February 4 this year, staff were carrying out the “drug rounds” for patients with cupboards left “insecure and unattended” for around 15 minutes.

A nurse looking to dispense pregabalin (used to treat epilepsy and anxiety) discovered there was none left and three boxes were missing.

Refused to be searched

Prosecutor Sam Craib said: “All staff on the ward at the time of the drugs going missing were asked to show the contents of bags and empty their pockets.

“All staff complied with this except for the accused who refused to be searched.

“The accused became hostile towards staff and exited the ward.”

Police were called at around 7.50am and by the time officers arrived, Douglas had handed over three boxes of pregabalin before speaking to a duty manager.

Douglas told police: “My mum is very ill and in pain.

“I took them to help her because of the pain she is in. I didn’t plan it, I saw the boxes there and made a split decision which was stupid.”

His rucksack was searched and a type of pregabalin that was not available on Ward 42, an alternative segregated ward, was discovered. Douglas said he had taken a strip from Ward 3, the respiratory ward.

More medication was found in the boot of Douglas’ car including pregabalin, codeine and gabapentin.

Officers spoke to Douglas’ mother who confirmed she suffered from endometriosis.

However, she stated her prescription for pregabalin hadn’t changed and she never asked Douglas to obtain any medication for her.

‘Selfish and unthinking’

During a search of Douglas’ bedroom, officers found packs of pregabalin, trazodone, tramadol and codeine as well as a BD vacutainer – a device used for blood samples – and a paramedic uniform.

Douglas, of Woodside Crescent in Perth, pled guilty to committing offences while in the course of his employment between January 6 2020 and February 4 2024.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to 13 other charges including stealing blood samples and patient records.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Douglas, who had never previously offended: “Stealing medicines prevented them being used to treat other patients.

“This was a breach of trust by you as well as being selfish and unthinking.

“The offences are so serious that I must consider a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff stepped back from imposing a jail term and ordered Douglas to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

