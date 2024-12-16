‘Selfish’ Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Selfish’ Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree

Ben Douglas, from Perth, was criticised for his breach of trust after he pled guilty to taking packages of medication and a paramedics uniform.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ben Douglas
Ben Douglas.

A Ninewells Hospital worker who stole boxes of high-strength painkillers over a four-year period has been spared a prison sentence.

Ben Douglas was criticised for his breach of trust after he previously pled guilty to taking packages of medication and a paramedics uniform.

The 24-year-old initially refused a request to have his property searched and later claimed he stole hoards of tablets from a ward in order to assist his unwell mother.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how medication on Ward 42 is kept in a treatment room behind a locked door with a code.

Douglas stole from Ninewells Hospital. Image: DCT Media

On February 4 this year, staff were carrying out the “drug rounds” for patients with cupboards left “insecure and unattended” for around 15 minutes.

A nurse looking to dispense pregabalin (used to treat epilepsy and anxiety) discovered there was none left and three boxes were missing.

Refused to be searched

Prosecutor Sam Craib said: “All staff on the ward at the time of the drugs going missing were asked to show the contents of bags and empty their pockets.

“All staff complied with this except for the accused who refused to be searched.

“The accused became hostile towards staff and exited the ward.”

Police were called at around 7.50am and by the time officers arrived, Douglas had handed over three boxes of pregabalin before speaking to a duty manager.

Douglas told police: “My mum is very ill and in pain.

“I took them to help her because of the pain she is in. I didn’t plan it, I saw the boxes there and made a split decision which was stupid.”

Ben Douglas
Ben Douglas.

His rucksack was searched and a type of pregabalin that was not available on Ward 42, an alternative segregated ward, was discovered. Douglas said he had taken a strip from Ward 3, the respiratory ward.

More medication was found in the boot of Douglas’ car including pregabalin, codeine and gabapentin.

Officers spoke to Douglas’ mother who confirmed she suffered from endometriosis.

However, she stated her prescription for pregabalin hadn’t changed and she never asked Douglas to obtain any medication for her.

‘Selfish and unthinking’

During a search of Douglas’ bedroom, officers found packs of pregabalin, trazodone, tramadol and codeine as well as a BD vacutainer – a device used for blood samples – and a paramedic uniform.

Douglas, of Woodside Crescent in Perth, pled guilty to committing offences while in the course of his employment between January 6 2020 and February 4 2024.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to 13 other charges including stealing blood samples and patient records.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Douglas, who had never previously offended: “Stealing medicines prevented them being used to treat other patients.

“This was a breach of trust by you as well as being selfish and unthinking.

“The offences are so serious that I must consider a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff stepped back from imposing a jail term and ordered Douglas to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

