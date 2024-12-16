Fife murderer assaulted Stirling prison guard with punch on nose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife murderer assaulted Stirling prison guard with punch on nose

Nicole Earley has committed several crimes behind bars since being jailed in 2010.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
HMP Stirling sign
The asaullt happened at HMP Stirling.

A murderer from Fife who has already spent more than 14 years in jail has had an extra eight months added for punching a prison guard in Stirling.

Nicole Earley, now 33, was only 16 when she killed grandmother Ann Gray, 63, in her home in Crosshill, Fife, in November 2008, during a row over £5 and a packet of cigarettes.

She was one of Scotland’s youngest killers when jailed for life in 2010, with a minimum period of 14 years.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the attack on the female prison officer happened on July 17 when Earley was being checked back into Stirling Prison after a hospital visit.

Prosecutor Lucy Clarke said: “She was argumentative, and aggressive towards staff members.”

She was placed on 15-minute observations under the Scottish Prison Service’s suicide prevention strategy and ordered to enter a safe cell.

Miss Clarke said: “She refused to enter the safer room and started to walk away towards a storage cupboard.”

The prison warder warned her not to enter the cupboard and Earley shouted “I’m not going into the f***ing cupboard” before turning round and swinging her arm with a closed fist towards Ms McGuigan’s face, connecting with her nose, then grabbing and pulling her by the hair.

She was restrained and moved to another area of the prison.

The court was not told of any injuries suffered by the 50-year-old warder.

Sentencing

Earley, 33, from Methil appeared by video link from Grampian Prison to plead guilty to a single charge of assault.

Representing herself, she was asked if there was anything she had to say about the circumstances and responded: “What’s done is done, it can’t be changed, okay.”

The court heard it was her third conviction for assault in custody.

Sheriff Hamilton jailed Earley for eight months, to be served consecutively to her existing sentence.

She smiled when the sentence was pronounced.

Ann Gray died as a result of a head injury after she was knocked to the ground and repeatedly stamped on.

The grandmother also suffered a fractured jaw and broken cheekbone, along with a fractured bone in her upper neck.

During a hearing into another of her assaults, in 2016, a court was told Earley was may have been suffering PTSD at the time of the murder.

On another occasion, she was convicted of sending letters from her cell covered in blood and swastikas, in which she threatened to kill and cannibalise a solicitor and send his face to a mask factory.

