Fife male needed CPR after two-punch attack over ‘mother’s expensive baseball cap’

A Fife assault victim needed CPR after a former friend punched him twice in a row over a baseball cap.

Corrin Elder’s punches to the face caused his victim to fall back and strike his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious on June 24 last year.

He sustained multiple fractures to his head and now suffers from seizures as a result of brain scarring, resulting in his driving licence being revoked.

Elder, 18, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the assault, which caused the other male to fall to the ground and strike his head to his severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of his life.

Saved by NHS worker

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court the victim and friends had been at Styx nightclub in Glenrothes and were going to a shop to buy alcohol for a party.

Elder arrived and witnesses saw him walk up to the male “without warning” on Peploe Place and twice punch him to the face.

Mr Hay continued: “Thankfully… there was an NHS worker who had purchased a takeaway meal and was immediately on the scene and noticed (the victim) had blood coming from his mouth and ear and was not breathing at that point in time and had to perform CPR.

“Thankfully, he was brought back round and then taken away in an ambulance.

“Apparently this altercation revolved around an expensive baseball cap.”

Victim impact

The fiscal depute said the victim was taken to Victoria Hospital but had to be transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following a CT scan.

There, a full medical examination identified brain injuries and fractures to the skull, temple and around the eyes.

Surgery was not needed but he was kept in hospital for observations for five days, until June 29.

The court heard he suffered a seizure a few days after being discharged – the first of his life.

Mr Hay said a neurologist confirmed “this matter has left the complainer impaired”.

The fiscal depute added: “He has got scarring on the brain which means he is now more susceptible to seizures and his driving licence was revoked as a result of that.”

Hat row

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said the “source of animosity” between the former friends was that the victim had not long before, “taken Mr Elder’s mother’s hat – an expensive hat”.

“Apparently (the victim) tried to sell it online and thereafter their relationship fell apart.”

The solicitor stressed it had been a chance meeting on the night and there was a “brief argument before physical contact”.

Ms Morrison said: “We are dealing with two punches to the face.

“It’s rather unfortunate the consequences are as severe as they are.”

The lawyer pointed out that first offender Elder, of Methven Place, Kirkcaldy, was 17 at the time.

Sheriff Robert More adjourned sentencing to January 23 to obtain background reports and Elder’s bail was continued.

He said: “It is correct to say it could have been worse but the consequences have been devastating so you have to bear that in mind when it comes to the court’s consideration of disposal.”

