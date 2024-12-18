Fife male needed CPR after two-punch attack over ‘mother’s expensive baseball cap’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife male needed CPR after two-punch attack over ‘mother’s expensive baseball cap’

Corrin Elder's punches to the face caused his victim to fall back and strike his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious.

By Jamie McKenzie
Corrin Elder
Corrin Elder. Image: Facebook

A Fife assault victim needed CPR after a former friend punched him twice in a row over a baseball cap.

Corrin Elder’s punches to the face caused his victim to fall back and strike his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious on June 24 last year.

He sustained multiple fractures to his head and now suffers from seizures as a result of brain scarring, resulting in his driving licence being revoked.

Elder, 18, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the assault, which caused the other male to fall to the ground and strike his head to his severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of his life.

Saved by NHS worker

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court the victim and friends had been at Styx nightclub in Glenrothes and were going to a shop to buy alcohol for a party.

Elder arrived and witnesses saw him walk up to the male “without warning” on Peploe Place and twice punch him to the face.

Mr Hay continued: “Thankfully… there was an NHS worker who had purchased a takeaway meal and was immediately on the scene and noticed (the victim) had blood coming from his mouth and ear and was not breathing at that point in time and had to perform CPR.

“Thankfully, he was brought back round and then taken away in an ambulance.

“Apparently this altercation revolved around an expensive baseball cap.”

Victim impact

The fiscal depute said the victim was taken to Victoria Hospital but had to be transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following a CT scan.

There, a full medical examination identified brain injuries and fractures to the skull, temple and around the eyes.

Surgery was not needed but he was kept in hospital for observations for five days, until June 29.

The court heard he suffered a seizure a few days after being discharged – the first of his life.

Mr Hay said a neurologist confirmed “this matter has left the complainer impaired”.

The fiscal depute added: “He has got scarring on the brain which means he is now more susceptible to seizures and his driving licence was revoked as a result of that.”

Hat row

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said the “source of animosity” between the former friends was that the victim had not long before, “taken Mr Elder’s mother’s hat – an expensive hat”.

“Apparently (the victim) tried to sell it online and thereafter their relationship fell apart.”

The solicitor stressed it had been a chance meeting on the night and there was a “brief argument before physical contact”.

Ms Morrison said: “We are dealing with two punches to the face.

“It’s rather unfortunate the consequences are as severe as they are.”

The lawyer pointed out that first offender Elder, of Methven Place, Kirkcaldy, was 17 at the time.

Sheriff Robert More adjourned sentencing to January 23 to obtain background reports and Elder’s bail was continued.

He said: “It is correct to say it could have been worse but the consequences have been devastating so you have to bear that in mind when it comes to the court’s consideration of disposal.”

