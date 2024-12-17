Former Scotland star left bloodied after Dundee pub assault

A football boss was left bloodied after being punched during a fight involving rival teams in a Dundee pub.

Dundee North End manager and former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton was injured in the attack at the Club Bar.

William Buchanan, 38, admitted assaulting Mr McNaughton during the argument in the Union Street pub.

The city’s sheriff court was told how players and management at junior sides North End and Downfield had been at a testimonial event for goalkeeper Neal Ferrie at Duck Slattery’s on South Ward Road.

The event involved Open Goal host and ex-Dundee player Simon Ferry, along with current Dens Park striker Simon Murray.

However, things took an unsavoury turn when members of the two teams descended on the Club Bar.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “Police were made aware by CCTV operators that there was an ongoing fight at around 8.50pm.

“Several units responded and there were about 40 adult males within the bar.

“There was bad feeling between the rival teams and the majority of patrons were asked to leave.”

Mr McNaughton, who played for Aberdeen and Cardiff City, was found at the back of the pub.

He was drunk and unable to provide an account of what happened or a statement to the police.

The next day, police noted a statement in which Mr McNaughton “inferred” his nose was broken.

The 42-year-old later attended at Ninewells Hospital with swelling and “misalignment” to his nose, for which he was treated.

Mr McNaughton is now co-manager of North End, nicknamed The Dokens, alongside former Dundee and Dundee United defender Lewis Toshney.

Buchanan, of James Street, pled guilty to assaulting Mr McNaughton to his injury on February 12 2023.

He had previously pled guilty by letter and without legal representation but has since sought the services of a solicitor.

Lisa Duffus, defending, said: “The circumstances that are set out (in the social work report) mirror what the fiscal has indicated.

“It was an argument that took place between a number of individuals.

“He has a limited recollection of events.”

Buchanan, who earns around £2,000, was chastised for offering less than 10% of his income for a fine.

Before ordering him to pay £840 within 28 days, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “I don’t think you appreciate the gravity of this matter.

“This was an incident which happened in a public bar following a sporting event.

“You do have a record for assault, albeit it was some time ago.

“It’s also a matter of shame that a sporting event ends up in violence. It’s nothing to do with sport.”

