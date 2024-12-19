Jailed stalker absconded from HMP Castle Huntly to go boozing in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jailed stalker absconded from HMP Castle Huntly to go boozing in Aberdeen

Scott Emslie's victim said he was 'making a mockery of a broken system' after he was admonished for Friday's vanishing act.

By Jamie Buchan and David McPhee
Scott Emslie
Scott Emslie. Image: DCT Media

A convicted stalker who absconded from HMP Castle Huntly and went out boozing in Aberdeen is “making a mockery of a broken system,” his victim said.

Scott Emslie, who was jailed earlier this year for the “sinister” and relentless torment of his ex-partner, had been granted day release from the Perthshire prison for an appointment with social workers.

The 31-year-old travelled to the Granite City for Friday’s meeting.

But instead of returning as promised that evening, he joined a family member “for a couple of drinks”.

Emslie was eventually tracked down by officers at a pub in the city centre at around 10pm – four hours after he had been due to return to Castle Huntly.

Victim Catherine Tiphanie said she felt let down by the courts after Emslie was admonished for his vanishing act, meaning he faces no further punishment.

‘Gross stupidity’

The offshore worker appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice on December 13.

The court heard he had been granted a temporary release on the condition that he would be back by 6pm.

Stalker Scott Emslie
Stalker Scott Emslie absconded from Castle Huntly

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “There really is no excuse. This was down to his own gross stupidity.”

He said his client had attended the social work meeting but then bumped into a relative.

“They went off for a couple of drinks and unfortunately he did not go back,” Mr Tavendale said.

Castle Huntly
Castle Huntly, near Dundee.

Emslie moved to open prison Castle Huntly in October, having served parts of his sentence in Glenochil, Polmont and Grampian.

He was previously granted temporary release five times without incident, the court heard.

Mr Tavendale said: “He tells me his mental health has been suffering and he has struggled to get that properly investigated.

“He realises he will now have to go back to closed conditions and that this could affect his release date.”

Emslie was admonished by Sheriff Alan Findlay.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a second allegation he behaved in a threatening manner in the city’s Holburn Street by acting aggressively, shouting and swearing at police officers.

Spray-painted abuse on ex’s car

Emslie was jailed for 30 months in February, following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis heard how he spray-painted abuse on his ex Catherine Tiphanie’s car and demanded money from her “as compensation for his mental health”.

He sent her sinister text messages, turned up at her home uninvited and followed her on nights out to an Italian restaurant and the theatre.

Ms Tiphanie said she only found out that her stalker had absconded when two police officers turned up at her home on Friday night.

Catherine Tiphanie
Catherine Tiphanie. Image: Supplied

She was extremely disappointed with the news a sheriff had only admonished Emslie.

Ms Tiphanie said she had been failed by the police and the procurator fiscal service in the past and now feels failed by the court system.

“It took so much energy to get [Emslie] to court and to get a decent prison sentence and now he’s been let off here – he’s making a mockery of a broken system,” she said.

She also questioned the wisdom of placing her stalker in Castle Huntly, an open prison, and the decision to allow him day release.

Car vandalised by Scott Emslie in Aberdeen
Emslie spray-painted abuse on his ex-partner’s car.

The move has placed Ms Tiphanie in a state of fear since she discovered Emslie was being allowed out.

“I’m terrified to go out knowing that he is roaming around Aberdeen on his days out.

“This is not good enough – I’m a vulnerable female who lives on her own and I’m entitled to feel safe.”

The pair first met up during lockdown but Ms Tiphanie broke it off soon after.

Emslie took the separation badly and kicked down her front door, for which an 18-month non-harassment order was imposed.

Ms Tiphanie previously said he was “counting down the days” for the order to expire, before he began stalking her day and night.

Speaking to the Press and Journal after Emslie was jailed in February, she said: “I’ve had to put up with this for years and it’s only my tenacity and documenting everything that has got me to where I am now.”

