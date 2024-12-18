Court told of ‘feral’ Dundee Hilltown slasher’s ‘spontaneous madness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court told of ‘feral’ Dundee Hilltown slasher’s ‘spontaneous madness’

Mikey Hamilton slashed a man in the face and stole another's phone in two days of violence.

By Ciaran Shanks
Mikey Hamilton
Mikey Hamilton. Image: Facebook

A “feral” slasher has admitted leaving a man permanently disfigured in a horrific knife attack.

The victim was left needing 17 stitches after being assaulted with a blade by 31-year-old Michael Hamilton.

He is now facing a lengthy prison sentence after he pled guilty to carrying out the attack, before robbing a man of his mobile phone the next day.

Hamilton, who has previous convictions for serious assault, targeted the man after involving himself in a dispute he knew nothing about, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

He and his brother were heading to the Hilltown from Victoria Road when a woman began shouting at him.

The dispute ended in bloodshed after Hamilton arrived on the scene.

Slashed cheek

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused grabbed the complainer and slashed him to the right cheek with a blade.

“He felt the air pass through the wound on his cheek.

“It was similar to a razor and around six inches in length.

“The complainer ran to the Family Shopper while bleeding heavily and an ambulance was called to assist.”

The victim received 17 stitches to the right side of the mouth leading to the right cheek and his bottom lip.

He has been left permanently scarred.

‘Spontaneous madness’

The following day, Hamilton was in Bonnethill Court when he threatened a man and made him hand over his mobile phone and PIN.

The crook later sold the iPhone 12 for around £45.

Hamilton, remanded at HMP Perth, pled guilty to committing the offences on February 9 and February 10 this year.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said his client, a former scaffolder, had most of his adult life blighted by drug abuse after previously possessing a strong work ethic.

He said: “Things really reached the depths around the time of these offences.

“He was homeless, living an almost feral lifestyle, staying in people’s flats or alternatively, sleeping rough.

“CCTV shows some of the events with a close-up of an individual who is particularly ragged, strung-out and very unkempt.

“There was nothing planned in any of this, it was really just spontaneous madness.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until January for a social work report to be prepared.

The purpose of the report is to assess Hamilton’s suitability for a supervised release order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

