Depraved Fife paedophile breached 99-year internet ban to arrange child abuse

Sick Jon Walker illegally used social media to 'meet' a mum and ask her to help him abuse her child.

By Gordon Currie
Jon Walker
Jon Walker.

A Fife paedophile broke a 99-year internet and social media ban to contact a depraved mother and set up a meeting to carry out a vile attack on her young child.

Dangerous predator Jon Walker exchanged horrific messages with the mother online, despite being banned from using social media until the 22nd century.

Walker, who has previously been jailed for sex crimes, also sent messages to groom a 13-year-old girl – unaware she was actually a decoy set up by paedophile hunter vigilantes.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence for reports and to consider imposing an extended sentence.

He placed Walker’s details on the sex offenders register again.

Sick ban breaches

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the 99-year ban had been imposed as part of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed at Cupar Sheriff Court in October 2013.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “It says that for 99 years the accused shall not delete his browser history or have social network access, or contact a child under 16 by internet.

“He is to have no contact with a child under 16 without the supervision of an adult over 21 who has full knowledge of his convictions.”

She said Walker used an online chat site to contact 13-year-old “Tammy Lee” and almost immediately moved on to WhatsApp to send explicit sexual messages.

He asked: “Wanna chat? 33, perv with hard c**k for younger girls. No limits.”

It was followed by a series of similar messages.

Walker told “Tammy Lee” not to tell anyone about their conversations and that no-one could see his messages because of his age.

Obscene chat with mum

The vigilante group identified Walker and contacted police.

Officers traced him at work and recovered his mobile phone, which revealed his sickening chats with a mother called “Christine”.

Ms Ritchie told the court: “He was found to have been engaging on another social networking app.

“Two images of pre-pubescent children were sent from Christine to the accused.

“Messages were extremely sexually explicit and depict graphic sexual abuse that the accused wishes to carry out on the child as well as committing abuse on children along with Christine.

“He encouraged Christine to create a profile for one of the children so he could communicate directly with the child. He sent images of his penis.”

Age ‘only a number’

The court was told Walker remained in a relationship with a woman for more than a decade despite spending a large part of that time in jail for child sex crimes.

Walker’s lawyer said his client was “ashamed of his actions” but claimed mental health problems had been caused by a series of miscarriages suffered by his partner.

In 2013, Walker was jailed for 17 months and made subject to the SOPO after grooming a 12-year-old girl online and telling her age was “only a number.”

Walker was given a six-year extended sentence in 2016 after he ordered a woman to abuse a nine-year-old child online so he could watch on his webcam.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

