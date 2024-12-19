Jail for cocaine courier caught on Tay Road Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Jail for cocaine courier caught on Tay Road Bridge

John Campbell was found with £25k of cocaine in his Renault Clio.

By Ciaran Shanks
John Campbell, Tay bridge
John Campbell was caught as he crossed the bridge into Dundee. Image: Facebook

A drugs courier who was snared on the Tay Road Bridge with more than £25,000 worth of cocaine has been locked up.

John Campbell’s Renault Clio was stopped by multiple police vehicles as he drove into Dundee on September 21 2023.

Officers seized the Class A haul after acting on a tip-off Campbell was couriering the drugs from Fife.

A woman fell to her knees in tears in the public gallery at Dundee Sheriff Court when Campbell was hit with a prison term.

The court was told previously how resurfacing works were ongoing at the time of the incident, with the northbound carriageway subject to a 30mph speed limit.

Police had obtained information Campbell, of the city’s Forest Park Place, was travelling with a “large quantity” of drugs.

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown said: “Police followed the vehicle at a distance until it was committed to travelling north on the Tay Road Bridge.

“Further police vehicles attended and indicated for the red Renault Clio to pull in.

“The vehicle stopped compliantly with the accused found to be the driver and another person in the passenger seat.”

The car was searched and officers uncovered a black bag containing white powder, a mobile phone and a bag containing Campbell’s bank card, passport and driving licence.

The cocaine weighed 252.38g and had a maximum potential street value of £25,200 if sold in 1g deals.

Campbell, 42, gave a saliva sample which tested positive for cocaine, with a compound of the drug found in his system following a blood test, as well as cannabis.

He pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug and driving with excess drugs in his system and returned to court following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said his client was fit to perform unpaid work but understood a prison sentence was highly likely.

Campbell was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Scott Emslie
Jailed stalker absconded from HMP Castle Huntly to go boozing in Aberdeen
Liam Seivwright
Dundee domestic abuser bit and hit terrified teenage partner
Kirkcaldy crime boss Scott Allan hid drugs cash on mobile betting apps.
EXCLUSIVE: Kirkcaldy crime boss hid 'six-figure sum' of drugs cash on mobile phone betting…
Hazel Keeton
Former nursery worker from Fife made child spycam video for fellow pervert
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Phone fiend and airgun mistake
Scott Allan drug-dealer
Fife roofer jailed for years for drug-dealing linked to serious organised crime
Jon Walker
Depraved Fife paedophile breached 99-year internet ban to arrange child abuse
Sebastian Ward
Broughty Ferry conman swindled £25k from couple in fake share scam
Alistair Spittle
Perth construction worker made £3.5k from stolen scrap metal scheme, asking 'how do you…
Corrin Elder
Fife male needed CPR after two-punch attack over 'mother's expensive baseball cap'