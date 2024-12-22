Sheriff notes ‘fault all round’ as taxi driver hit pedestrian in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff notes ‘fault all round’ as taxi driver hit pedestrian in Dundee city centre

Ross McWalter ran into the man who, it was claimed, should not have been crossing the road at the time.

By Ciaran Shanks
Emergency Services at the scene after police and ambulance called to Dundee city centre
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A former taxi driver has been fined £1,000 after running down a pedestrian in Dundee city centre.

Richard Hutton was left needing a shoulder replacement and spent more than a week in hospital after being struck by Ross McWalter’s taxi.

The incident occurred just before 3.40pm on November 30 last year, beside DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters.

CCTV footage played to Dundee Sheriff Court showed McWalter’s white taxi driving through a green light, making a right turn towards the Howff and striking Mr Hutton, who was crossing the road.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “The complainer was taken to hospital after police and paramedics attended the scene.

“He suffered from multiple fractures in his shoulder, one on the ball joint and one on the joint attached to the actual shoulder.

“They initially tried to reset it but due to the fractures, they were unable to do so.

“The complainer had to undergo surgery and was given a complete shoulder replacement.”

Mr Hutton was described as a “keen golfer” and now suffers from restricted mobility in his arm.

Ross McWalter
Ross McWalter. Image: LinkedIn

McWalter, 39, of Carnoustie, pled guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving on the day he was due to stand trial.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said: “There was another pedestrian just to the right of him.

“He was making sure he did not hit that pedestrian. He simply didn’t take as good a look-out.

“He apologises. He stopped, dealt with the matter and is really sorry for the incident.

“The pedestrian shouldn’t have been crossing at the time but that’s no reason to hit him.”

The lawyer revealed how McWalter has since given up his taxi licence, which he held for almost 15 years, and now works offshore.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fined him £1,000 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

He said: “There’s fault all round. Your lapse is momentary but had bad consequences.”

