Sheriff notes ‘fault all round’ as taxi driver hit pedestrian in Dundee city centre

A former taxi driver has been fined £1,000 after running down a pedestrian in Dundee city centre.

Richard Hutton was left needing a shoulder replacement and spent more than a week in hospital after being struck by Ross McWalter’s taxi.

The incident occurred just before 3.40pm on November 30 last year, beside DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters.

CCTV footage played to Dundee Sheriff Court showed McWalter’s white taxi driving through a green light, making a right turn towards the Howff and striking Mr Hutton, who was crossing the road.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “The complainer was taken to hospital after police and paramedics attended the scene.

“He suffered from multiple fractures in his shoulder, one on the ball joint and one on the joint attached to the actual shoulder.

“They initially tried to reset it but due to the fractures, they were unable to do so.

“The complainer had to undergo surgery and was given a complete shoulder replacement.”

Mr Hutton was described as a “keen golfer” and now suffers from restricted mobility in his arm.

McWalter, 39, of Carnoustie, pled guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving on the day he was due to stand trial.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said: “There was another pedestrian just to the right of him.

“He was making sure he did not hit that pedestrian. He simply didn’t take as good a look-out.

“He apologises. He stopped, dealt with the matter and is really sorry for the incident.

“The pedestrian shouldn’t have been crossing at the time but that’s no reason to hit him.”

The lawyer revealed how McWalter has since given up his taxi licence, which he held for almost 15 years, and now works offshore.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fined him £1,000 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

He said: “There’s fault all round. Your lapse is momentary but had bad consequences.”

