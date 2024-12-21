Rattray man ordered to compensate glass attack victim he left scarred for life

A grieving man who drunkenly attacked a visitor to his Perthshire home and left him scarred for life has been ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

George Farrington suffered multiple facial injuries after being glassed at Darren Willemars’ property in Rattray, near Blairgowrie.

A jury heard how Mr Farrington was assaulted by Willemars in the early hours of January 7 2023.

Witnesses said they were woken by the commotion and saw “blood everywhere” in the hallway.

Willemars denied the attack but was found guilty after two days of evidence at Perth Sheriff Court in November.

He was spared jail when he returned to the dock for sentencing.

Permanent scar

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told him: “I take into account that this happened around the 12-month anniversary of your partner’s death.

“And this happened after you suffered two other significant bereavements.

“You turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.”

She said: “It is to your credit that you have sought assistance and you are no longer a problematic drinker.

“You accept that your behaviour was unacceptable and you have expressed deep regret and remorse.”

The sheriff added Willemar has only one previous conviction and is at “low risk” of reoffending.

“However, you violently attacked someone who had visited your home, while you had a glass in your hand,” she said.

“This attack has left your victim with a permanent scar and caused considerable upset to those present.

“It is an offence which falls squarely in the range of a custodial sentence but I come to the view that you are someone who is contributing to society and you have taken your rehabilitation into your own hands with some success.

“For that reason, I will impose a community based order.”

Willemars was tagged and ordered to complete 300 hours unpaid work.

He must stay home each day between 8pm and 6am as part of a restriction of liberty curfew order and was told to pay £1,000 compensation to his victim at a rate of £200 per month.

Remorseful

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Willemars found himself in very difficult circumstances at the time.

“He had suffered three significant bereavements within a relatively short space of time.

“These had a serious affect on him.”

He said: “On this occasion, he had arranged to go out with a friend who had suffered a similar problem.

“It got too much for him.

“His reaction was clearly affected by how much alcohol he had consumed.”

Mr Holmes said his client was aware he had reached “the custodial threshold”.

“He has a high level of remorse,” he said.

