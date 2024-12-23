Police told to retrieve air rifle tossed by council worker in Cowdenbeath more than a year ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police told to retrieve air rifle tossed by council worker in Cowdenbeath more than a year ago

A sheriff wanted the weapon retrieved before sentencing Kevin Nicoll for having it in public illegally.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kevin Nicoll
Kevin Nicoll said he tossed away the broken weapon.

Police have been told to retrieve a gun which has apparently been lying on a patch of waste ground in Cowdenbeath since August 2023, before its owner is sentenced for illegally having it in public.

Council worker Kevin Nicoll was seen with the weapon shortly before midnight on August 17 last year.

He later said it was broken and he tossed it away in the Moss Side Road area of the town, where it is thought to have lain ever since.

It was one of two he told Dunfermline Sheriff Court he owned.

The other was seized by police from his house in the same street.

The tale unfolded when Nicoll pled guilty to having an air rifle in public without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, contrary to the Firearms Act 1968.

Police instructed to find gun

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said Nicoll had “panicked” after getting into an argument with his partner and took the broken air rifle “with the purpose of getting rid of it”.

The solicitor continued: “He appreciates he should have taken it to a police station.

“In fact, he tossed it over a fence to some grass and I understand it’s still there and has not been removed.”

She said Nicoll walks past the area but is not able to retrieve it to dispose of it.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said: “He has tossed a rifle over a (fence) and you are telling me it’s still there?”

She deferred sentencing until January 29 for background reports and instructed Nicoll to speak to a court police officer to provide details on the rifle’s location.

She requested police be despatched to locate the item and told Nicoll: “You have had plenty opportunity to go to police to tell them where the item is and have not done that – since August 2023?”.

Nicoll replied: “Yes”.

‘Stupid decision’

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court that around 11.45pm on August 17 last year a woman was walking home contacted police when she saw Nicoll, wearing orange shorts and a t-shirt, walking round the street with the rifle in his hand.

When police entered his house, they noticed Nicoll matched the exact description and clothing described by the witness and seized an air rifle on clear display in his living room.

Ms Westwood said: “The one he had out with him was broken and not capable of being used.

“He accepts it was a very stupid decision to take it out in public.

“I understand he had been drinking and was involved in an argument with his partner.

“He is very regretful of having it out in public”.

Ms Westwood said Nicoll has three previous convictions, none of which are analogous.

The lawyer had asked the sheriff to consider dealing with the case by way of a fine and said he “works for the council”.

