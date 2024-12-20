Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee dealers who moaned Covid lockdown was ‘f***ing disaster’ for business jailed

Craig Garland, 37, and Brandon Guthrie, 31, had earlier admitted their involvement in a leading mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.

By Grant McCabe
Phone with EncrChat
Incriminating chats were found on the EncroChat network. Image: Shutterstock

A pair of dealers from Dundee who complained how the Covid lockdown had hit high-level drugs trade have both been jailed for almost four years.

Craig Garland, 37, and Brandon Guthrie, 31, admitted their involvement in a leading mob who planned to flood Scotland with cocaine.

The pair were snared as part of the police probe “Operation Ranger”.

They were said to be working under the orders of gang boss Ronald Ferrie, who died in 2021.

Garland and Guthrie were each jailed for a total of three years and nine months at the High Court in Glasgow.

The hearing was told how police had information Ferrie was involved in large-scale drug trafficking throughout Scotland.

The gang was caught after the law authorities busted the EncroChat phone network favoured by criminals.

Messages revealed Guthrie was responsible for ferrying “significant quantities” of drugs and collecting payment.

Garland helped store, prepare and bulk out the narcotics to maximise profits.

Covid ‘f***ing disaster’

Gang boss Ferrie was known as “northjoshua” on EncroChat, Garland as “surlybuster” and Guthrie as “summernorth”.

The messages included chats about high purity cocaine valued at £41,000 per kilogram.

Guthrie moaned to Garland at one stage how, in April 2020 at the height of the Covid lockdown, the pandemic had “resulted in a £400,000 reduction in revenue” to their criminal associates.

It was described as a “f***ing disaster”.

It also emerged Ferrie was owed £250,000 at one stage.

The court heard Garland and Guthrie were part of more than 2,000 “lines of conversation” via the network discussing their criminal activities.

Trackers on dealers’ vehicles

Police swooped at Guthrie’s home on October 30 2020.

A Peugeot van was parked outside, later found to be registered to Ferrie.

Metal plates for a hydraulic press to help prepare and package drugs were found in the van.

Garland’s home was searched and around £2,000 of a substance to bulk out illegal substances was seized.

A mobile phone was found with texts linking him to drug-dealing.

seized hydraulic press
The seized hydraulic press. Image: Crown Office.

Prosecutor Alan Parfery said: “There are also messages that show another more senior member of the group had fitted trackers to vehicles so that Guthrie and associates’ movements could be followed as a form of work monitoring.”

Police seized £23,000 of cocaine as well as a 20-tonne hydraulic press.

The pair, both of Dundee, pleaded guilty to charges of being involved in serious organised crime as well as the supply of cocaine.

Garland was involved between March and October 2020 with Guthrie’s role only lasting from March to June of the same year.

Sentencing

Sentencing judge Lord Arthurson told the pair: “Significant headline sentences are inevitable for offending of this gravity.”

He cut Garland’s term from five years and Guthrie from four-and-a-half years due to the guilty pleas.

The judge said an “illustration” of the scale of the gang was how the pair “discussed together a £400,000 reduction in revenue in the organised crime activity caused by the pandemic”.

Sineidin Corrins, Deputy Procurator Fiscal for Specialist Casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “Craig Garland and Brandon Guthrie failed in their attempts to distribute significant quantities of illegal and harmful drugs among Scottish communities.

“These two men are now serving prison sentences thanks to an extensive police operation, working with COPFS, to investigate a network of drug supply.

“This prosecution sends out a strong message about our determination to tackle Serious Organised Crime and the trafficking of controlled drugs.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife thug bit woman’s ear and covered her mouth during savage beating
Blair Watson and a police car
Angus driver sped past police towards convoy protecting £6m, 100-tonne abnormal load
Kelly McLaren
Kinross drink-driver called PC 'Harry Potter-looking f***er' and made Fife police station bomb threat
Luke Walker
Covid test reminder led to discovery of Angus man's child abuse
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Drunk-drove past police station
Thomas McPhee
Perth chef asks to be locked up over Christmas for horrific abuse of teenage…
Patryk Kulczynski
Dundee rapist jailed for a decade for attacks on two women
Leven bus station
Fife predator groped 15-year-old and sexually assaulted woman in 'opportunist' crimes
John Campbell, Tay bridge
Jail for cocaine courier caught on Tay Road Bridge
Scott Emslie
Jailed stalker absconded from HMP Castle Huntly to go boozing in Aberdeen