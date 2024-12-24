More prison time for Arbroath dine-and-dash drug dealer for latest crime

An Arbroath woman who admitted dealing in heroin has now been jailed for 14 months on a cocaine supply charge.

Kerry Anne Smith, 35, was sentenced when she appeared from HMP Polmont via videolink at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week.

She admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on January 2 last year.

Co-accused Christopher Melrose, 40, previously admitted being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs bromazolam and flubromazepam and carrying a knife without reasonable excuse.

He has since died.

Drug-dealing

The court heard police stumbled upon drugs worth thousands of pounds when they stopped the pair’s car as it was being driven erratically in Bothwell Road, Hamilton, at 3am.

Smith is already serving an eight-month prison sentence imposed in September for dine-and-dashes at restaurants in Arbroath, Carnoustie and Perth.

She admitted racking up dining bills of £380 at the eateries and leaving without paying.

Earlier last week she admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at her home in Sidney Street, Arbroath, between April 17 and May 7 last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard police officers found nearly 80g of heroin cut with caffeine and paracetamol.

It was worth between £1,890 and £3,140. They also discovered incriminating text messages on a phone.

Sentence in that case was deferred until January 23.

Jailed

Addressing the court in Hamilton, defence lawyer Gregor Jarrott accepted Smith now has an “extensive” record.

However, he described a criminal justice social work report as “very positive”, adding: “She now has plans to address the issues she faces.”

Passing sentence, Sheriff Louise Gallacher told Smith: “While your record is all at summary level, I must take account of the serious nature of this offence, your reluctance to address issues until now and your current status in custody.

“In the circumstances only a custodial sentence is appropriate but that will be reduced from 16 months to 14 months as you pled guilty and avoided witnesses having to give evidence.”

The sentence runs from Thursday, when she appeared at court..

