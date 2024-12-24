More prison time for Arbroath dine-and-dash drug dealer for latest crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More prison time for Arbroath dine-and-dash drug dealer for latest crime

Kerry Anne Smith, awaiting sentence for dealing heroin in her hometown, was jailed for cocaine dealing in Hamilton.

By Mike McQuaid
HMP Polmont
Smith is now serving time at HMP Polmont for drug-dealing.

An Arbroath woman who admitted dealing in heroin has now been jailed for 14 months on a cocaine supply charge.

Kerry Anne Smith, 35, was sentenced when she appeared from HMP Polmont via videolink at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week.

She admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on January 2 last year.

Co-accused Christopher Melrose, 40, previously admitted being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs bromazolam and flubromazepam and carrying a knife without reasonable excuse.

He has since died.

Drug-dealing

The court heard police stumbled upon drugs worth thousands of pounds when they stopped the pair’s car as it was being driven erratically in Bothwell Road, Hamilton, at 3am.

Smith is already serving an eight-month prison sentence imposed in September for dine-and-dashes at restaurants in Arbroath, Carnoustie and Perth.

She admitted racking up dining bills of £380 at the eateries and leaving without paying.

Earlier last week she admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at her home in Sidney Street, Arbroath, between April 17 and May 7 last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard police officers found nearly 80g of heroin cut with caffeine and paracetamol.

It was worth between £1,890 and £3,140. They also discovered incriminating text messages on a phone.

Sentence in that case was deferred until January 23.

Jailed

Addressing the court in Hamilton, defence lawyer Gregor Jarrott accepted Smith now has an “extensive” record.

However, he described a criminal justice social work report as “very positive”, adding: “She now has plans to address the issues she faces.”

Passing sentence, Sheriff Louise Gallacher told Smith: “While your record is all at summary level, I must take account of the serious nature of this offence, your reluctance to address issues until now and your current status in custody.

“In the circumstances only a custodial sentence is appropriate but that will be reduced from 16 months to 14 months as you pled guilty and avoided witnesses having to give evidence.”

The sentence runs from Thursday, when she appeared at court..

