Drunk pub-goer punched windscreen of passing car in Montrose after being refused service

A pub-goer became so aggressive and angry over not being served in a Montrose bar, he stormed out and punched and smashed the windscreen of a passing car.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Kieran Taylor, 30, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards staff at Sharky’s and damaging the car.

The court was told Taylor informed staff if they did not serve him more alcohol, he would “smash” up the pub.

As they continued to deny him, Taylor walked outside and into the middle of the road, where he punched the windscreen of a passing car, breaking the glass.

Accused was ‘spoiling for a fight’

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw said that at around 6.40pm, Taylor, from Stonehaven, walked into Sharky’s Bar on George Street and ordered a drink from a female member of staff.

The bar worker saw that Taylor was heavily intoxicated and refused to serve him, which caused him to immediately become aggressive.

“Get a man to say this to me,” he demanded.

Other members of staff closed the hatch that led behind the bar.

“They were alarmed by his behaviour and felt that he was spoiling for a fight,” Ms Shaw said.

Taylor then began “punching his clenched fist into his hand”.

He told staff: “Serve me or I’ll smash the f****** place up.”

Windscreen smashed

Taylor left the bar and a man driving past saw him standing in the middle of the street.

As the driver tried to manoeuvre past, Taylor punched the vehicle’s windshield, causing it to break.

The shocked driver stopped and got out and the two men then struggled, with the driver having to wriggle out of his t-shirt and jumper to get away.

He ran into Sharky’s to say he had been assaulted and the police were contacted.

The value of the damage to the car was £200.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court his client “has some difficulty in explaining why he behaved in the manner he did”.

“No doubt it’s a consequence of his alcohol consumption but he does have other underlying issues.

“Mr Taylor’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and he has shown remorse for what he did that night – he knows there is no excuse for it.”

Punishment

At a previous sentencing hearing, Taylor was given unpaid work hours but had not carried these out to a satisfactory degree.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told him if he did not do the work “either you’re going to get more hours or you’re going to end up in jail”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Taylor subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

