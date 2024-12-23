Drunk pub-goer punched windscreen of passing car in Montrose after being refused service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drunk pub-goer punched windscreen of passing car in Montrose after being refused service

Kieran Taylor smashed the windscreen of the passing car after becoming enraged in Sharky's Bar.

By David McPhee
Sharky's Bar. Montrose
Taylor left Sharky's Bar and punched a passing car. Image: Google

A pub-goer became so aggressive and angry over not being served in a Montrose bar, he stormed out and punched and smashed the windscreen of a passing car.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Kieran Taylor, 30, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards staff at Sharky’s and damaging the car.

The court was told Taylor informed staff if they did not serve him more alcohol, he would “smash” up the pub.

As they continued to deny him, Taylor walked outside and into the middle of the road, where he punched the windscreen of a passing car, breaking the glass.

Accused was ‘spoiling for a fight’

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw said that at around 6.40pm, Taylor, from Stonehaven, walked into Sharky’s Bar on George Street and ordered a drink from a female member of staff.

The bar worker saw that Taylor was heavily intoxicated and refused to serve him, which caused him to immediately become aggressive.

“Get a man to say this to me,” he demanded.

Other members of staff closed the hatch that led behind the bar.

“They were alarmed by his behaviour and felt that he was spoiling for a fight,” Ms Shaw said.

Taylor then began “punching his clenched fist into his hand”.

He told staff: “Serve me or I’ll smash the f****** place up.”

Windscreen smashed

Taylor left the bar and a man driving past saw him standing in the middle of the street.

As the driver tried to manoeuvre past, Taylor punched the vehicle’s windshield, causing it to break.

The shocked driver stopped and got out and the two men then struggled, with the driver having to wriggle out of his t-shirt and jumper to get away.

He ran into Sharky’s to say he had been assaulted and the police were contacted.

The value of the damage to the car was £200.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court his client “has some difficulty in explaining why he behaved in the manner he did”.

“No doubt it’s a consequence of his alcohol consumption but he does have other underlying issues.

“Mr Taylor’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and he has shown remorse for what he did that night – he knows there is no excuse for it.”

Punishment

At a previous sentencing hearing, Taylor was given unpaid work hours but had not carried these out to a satisfactory degree.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told him if he did not do the work “either you’re going to get more hours or you’re going to end up in jail”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Taylor subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kevin Nicoll
Police told to retrieve air rifle tossed by council worker in Cowdenbeath more than…
Paula Doyle. Image: Facebook
Sneezing Perth driver left behind bag of cocaine when she abandoned crashed car
Gillian Smith
Perth prison bra smuggler avoids jail for repeatedly flouting court curfew
Emergency Services at the scene after police and ambulance called to Dundee city centre
Sheriff notes 'fault all round' as taxi driver hit pedestrian in Dundee city centre
Dundee Sheriff Court
Balaclava thug threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home and 're-arrange her face' 
Darren Willemars, Perth Sheriff Court
Rattray man ordered to compensate glass attack victim he left scarred for life
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Bus stop sex pest and 'what the fudge'
Shell petrol station on Kerse Road in Stirling.
Man in court accused of robbery after Stirling petrol station incident
Phone with EncrChat
Dundee dealers who moaned Covid lockdown was 'f***ing disaster' for business jailed
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife thug bit woman’s ear and covered her mouth during savage beating