Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with ‘sinister’ letter opener

A man who stabbed his dad with a “sinister-looking” letter opener has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

John Forde has no memory of the frenzied assault on his father David, 61, at the home they shared in Perth.

A jury heard how he slashed him across the face, before sticking the ornate blade into his back.

Mr Forde Snr told his son’s trial he also had no memory of the attack.

But he later accepted he told police how his son had assaulted him after he made a remark about his girlfriend.

The father said he had tried to retract his statement, claiming it was “just a drunken story”.

Anger management

Forde, 31, returned to the dock for sentencing this week following his conviction before Christmas.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC him: “You were found guilty of assaulting your father by striking him on the head and body with a knife to his injury.

“The knife was described in evidence as a letter opener but it had a much more sinister appearance than that of just a letter opener.

“It had potential to cause significant injury in the course of an assault.”

She added: “Your dad sustained a 10cm cut from his forehead to his left ear which required four stitches, as well as a 1.5-2cm deep wound to his shoulder and a superficial cut to his forehead.

“You said you have no memory of the offence but I note that you were appalled by the injuries you caused.

“You have described this as a wake-up call.”

The sheriff praised Forde for immediately taking steps to address anger management and alcohol issues following his release from custody.

“That is very much to your credit,” she said.

“I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody.”

Forde, of Florence Court, Perth, was ordered to carry out 280 hours unpaid work.

The sheriff said a non-harassment order to protect Forde’s father was not necessary.

‘Sharp pain’ in shoulder

Jurors took two-and-a-half hours to find Forde guilty of assaulting his dad at their Ballantine Place flat on February 17 2023.

Mr Forde Snr had initially told the trial: “To be honest, I don’t recollect what happened on the evening in question.”

He said he remembered seeing blood on his shirt and assumed he had fallen.

In a statement given to police, he said he and his son had been drinking whisky, vodka and beer at their flat as they watched TV and “opened letters”.

Mr Forde Snr told police his son got a text from his girlfriend “which angered him”.

“I mentioned something like ‘she’s a bit young’ and he started shouting and became aggressive,” he told police.

“John then grabbed the knife from the dining room table drawer,” the statement continued.

“He then ran it up and down my neck with the sharp part. He did not say anything while this was happening.

“I felt a sharp cut along the left side of my forehead.

“We started struggling, grabbing each other.

“It was at this point I felt a sharp pain in my left shoulder.

“I think he stabbed me with the knife.”

Mr Forde Snr accepted he gave this account to police but told the trial it was untrue.

He said he had gone to the procurator fiscal’s office in Perth and handed over a second statement after they refused to retract his original one.

In court he said: “It’s self-explanatory what happened.

“He must have had the knife on his finger as he was supporting me when I fell.

“It would appear to have been done accidentally.”

Drinking to excess

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told the court: “This was a shocking experience for Mr Forde and his father.”

He said his client had spent the past two years “reflecting on his behaviour and seeking help.”

Mr Holmes said: “He can only apologise for what he has done.

“It is quite clear they were both drinking to excess that night.

“He has used the time since positively.”

Forde has no criminal record or outstanding matters, Mr Holmes confirmed.

