Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with ‘sinister’ letter opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with ‘sinister’ letter opener

John Forde and his dad had been 'drinking to excess' on the night he slashed and stabbed him with an ornate blade.

By Jamie Buchan
John Forde
John Forde went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A man who stabbed his dad with a “sinister-looking” letter opener has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

John Forde has no memory of the frenzied assault on his father David, 61, at the home they shared in Perth.

A jury heard how he slashed him across the face, before sticking the ornate blade into his back.

Mr Forde Snr told his son’s trial he also had no memory of the attack.

But he later accepted he told police how his son had assaulted him after he made a remark about his girlfriend.

The father said he had tried to retract his statement, claiming it was “just a drunken story”.

Anger management

Forde, 31, returned to the dock for sentencing this week following his conviction before Christmas.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC him: “You were found guilty of assaulting your father by striking him on the head and body with a knife to his injury.

“The knife was described in evidence as a letter opener but it had a much more sinister appearance than that of just a letter opener.

“It had potential to cause significant injury in the course of an assault.”

John Forde
John Forde went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

She added: “Your dad sustained a 10cm cut from his forehead to his left ear which required four stitches, as well as a 1.5-2cm deep wound to his shoulder and a superficial cut to his forehead.

“You said you have no memory of the offence but I note that you were appalled by the injuries you caused.

“You have described this as a wake-up call.”

The sheriff praised Forde for immediately taking steps to address anger management and alcohol issues following his release from custody.

“That is very much to your credit,” she said.

“I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody.”

Forde, of Florence Court, Perth, was ordered to carry out 280 hours unpaid work.

The sheriff said a non-harassment order to protect Forde’s father was not necessary.

‘Sharp pain’ in shoulder

Jurors took two-and-a-half hours to find Forde guilty of assaulting his dad at their Ballantine Place flat on February 17 2023.

Mr Forde Snr had initially told the trial: “To be honest, I don’t recollect what happened on the evening in question.”

He said he remembered seeing blood on his shirt and assumed he had fallen.

In a statement given to police, he said he and his son had been drinking whisky, vodka and beer at their flat as they watched TV and “opened letters”.

Perth Sheriff Court

Mr Forde Snr told police his son got a text from his girlfriend “which angered him”.

“I mentioned something like ‘she’s a bit young’ and he started shouting and became aggressive,” he told police.

“John then grabbed the knife from the dining room table drawer,” the statement continued.

“He then ran it up and down my neck with the sharp part. He did not say anything while this was happening.

“I felt a sharp cut along the left side of my forehead.

“We started struggling, grabbing each other.

“It was at this point I felt a sharp pain in my left shoulder.

“I think he stabbed me with the knife.”

Mr Forde Snr accepted he gave this account to police but told the trial it was untrue.

He said he had gone to the procurator fiscal’s office in Perth and handed over a second statement after they refused to retract his original one.

In court he said: “It’s self-explanatory what happened.

“He must have had the knife on his finger as he was supporting me when I fell.

“It would appear to have been done accidentally.”

Drinking to excess

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told the court: “This was a shocking experience for Mr Forde and his father.”

He said his client had spent the past two years “reflecting on his behaviour and seeking help.”

Mr Holmes said: “He can only apologise for what he has done.

“It is quite clear they were both drinking to excess that night.

“He has used the time since positively.”

Forde has no criminal record or outstanding matters, Mr Holmes confirmed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michele Buckley
Dundee healthcare worker in boozy Christmas drink-drive crash
Lewis McConnell
Perth pizza shop predator from Dundee spared jail for grooming teenage girls
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Driving lesson disaster and feet in a sleeping bag
William Budge
Murder bid motorist fled to Fife after driving over wife
More Police officers in Fife now being trained to use tasers.
Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner
Rocky and Hooch
Court orders destruction of 'XL Bullies' after Dundee dog fight
The Station Hotel in Perth
Asylum seeker admits threats with butter knife after Perth hotel assault
Shaun Connelly
Police dog's 'extra carrot' for finding Broughty Ferry drink-driver in bushes on Christmas Day
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Spiked drink assaults' and Christmas crimes
Steven Hutton murder
Four to stand trial accused of Dundee murder