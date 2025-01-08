Dundee-based Scout leader faces child abuse charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-based Scout leader faces child abuse charges

Christophe Orchowski will stand trial in Aberdeen later this year.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The trial will take place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee-based Scout leader, accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls at campsites, allegedly hit one child with a belt while claiming he was carrying out a “ritual”.

Christophe Orchowski faces a series of charges he sexually touched four girls, some as young as 13, at locations in Aberdeen, Stonehaven, St Cyrus and Lake Garda, Italy.

The 37-year-old – who served as chairman of the Polish Scouts of the Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation – is accused of indecently assaulting the girls between 2016 and 2022.

It is alleged he struck one girl on the body and buttocks with a belt to her injury when she was 11, claiming it was part of a “ritual”.

Orchowski is also facing charges he physically assaulted girls at a campsite in Maryculter and an adventure playground in Moray

He is additionally accused of sexually communicating with two boys, both aged 14, and attempting to get one girl to retract a police statement.

15 charges

One of the 15 charges facing Orchowski – read out at Aberdeen Sheriff Court – alleges he defied a court order not to be in the company of teenagers under the age of 18 by taking part in a camp for children on behalf of a Polish scout group in Dundee for more than a month in 2023.

Some charges allege Orchowski indecently assaulted teenage girls over a five-year period.

It is claimed Orchowski forced one to sleep in the same bedroom as him, entered a bed where she was sleeping and touched her on the body on various occasions.

It is alleged he touched the teenager’s breast, grabbed her bottom and sent her sexual messages.

Orchowski is further alleged to have sexually assaulted a second girl at an address in Aberdeen in January 2017 by touching her leg and body, embracing her, running his hand up and down her arm and squeezing her shoulder.

A third girl alleges Orchowski indecently assaulted her at a campsite in Aberdeen and a park in the city when she was aged between 15 and 16.

A fourth, then aged between 13 and 14, has accused the Scout leader of sexual assaults at locations in Stonehaven, St Cyrus and a resort town near Lake Garda in northern Italy.

She alleges Orchowski forced her to sleep in his bedroom, stared at her while she was changing and wearing underwear and touched her body.

She also claims Orchowski gave her a massage, made her sit on his knee and sent her messages and jokes of a sexual nature.

‘Ritual’ assault charge

One girl is additionally accusing Orchowski of striking her to the buttocks and body to her injury with a belt for a period when she was 11 years old.

It is further alleged he made other children strike her with the same belt by claiming it was a “ritual”.

Orchowski is also accused of making sexual remarks and having conversations of a sexual nature with two 14-year-old boys.

The Scout leader also faces further charges of assault relating to two of the girls who have accused him of sexual assault.

A third male accuser – then aged 11 – claims Orchowski assaulted him by slapping him on the hand.

One of his female accusers further alleges Orchowski behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards her by shouting and making derogatory remarks towards her.

Orchowski faces a further charge of attempting to get a female accuser to settle the situation “amicably” and reconsider the statement she made to police.

He is accused of a breach relating to the same girl, now an adult, by approaching her in June 2023.

A final charge claims Orchowski posted a video online in which he “persistently and repeatedly” uttered derogatory and unfounded remarks.

University of Aberdeen graduate Orchowski, of Hilltown Terrace, Dundee, denies all the charges against him and will stand trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 3 this year.

