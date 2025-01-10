Creep who sexually assaulted sleeping woman at Perth house party is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Creep who sexually assaulted sleeping woman at Perth house party is jailed

There was applause from the public gallery as Junaid Akram was told there was no alternative to custody.

By Jamie Buchan
Junaid Akram
Junaid Akram was jailed following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A creep who forced himself upon a sleeping woman at a Perth house party has been jailed.

Junaid Akram sexually assaulted his victim as she dozed on his couch.

She woke to find him on top of her, with her dressed pulled up and her left breast exposed.

Despite her pleas for him to stop, Akram persisted and demanded a kiss, saying: “Then I’ll leave you alone.”

Akram was found guilty following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court in October.

Jurors rejected his claims that the sexual activity was consensual.

The 38-year-old hardware technician was jailed for 18 months when he returned to court for sentencing.

No alternative to prison

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, had urged the court to consider alternatives to prison time.

She said her client maintained the position he held at trial.

“However, he recognises he has to accept the jury’s decision.

“He has no previous convictions and he never been in any trouble before or since.”

She said the case had caused “considerable stress and anxiety” for Akram, who is “embarrassed and ashamed”.

He was also classed as a low risk of re-offending.

Junaid Akram
Junaid Akram went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff Alison McKay told Akram: “Your solicitor is correct to say that this is a matter that I could deal with by imposing unpaid work.

“The difficulty for you is that a community-based disposal might be available but I am satisfied it is not appropriate.”

She said: “You have been convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl.

“The offence was committed only hours after you met her and it was committed while she was asleep and vulnerable.

“In the circumstances, I am absolutely satisfied there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff’s words were greeted by some applause from the public gallery.

Akram must also stay on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

‘I didn’t give consent’

The trial heard how Akram met his victim outside The Loft nightclub in Perth’s South Street in the early hours of November 30 2019.

She had talked with friends about going to Akram’s then-flat in Florence Court for an after party.

The woman, now 24, said she did not know Akram but he was known to one of her friends.

Akram met his victim at The Loft in Perth.

They walked back to the flat and were later joined by friends in the living room, where she fell asleep on a sofa.

“When I woke up a second time, a man was on top of me,” she told the court.

“I recognised it was Junaid.”

She said her dress had been pulled down and her underwear pushed to the side and he was groping her.

She said she had gone to sleep wearing her clothes, including her shoes and jacket.

The woman said Junaid kissed and sucked her exposed breast as he touched her between her legs.

“I was starting to wake up and when I realised what was happening, I told him ‘no’ and asked him to move.

“I was confused, I didn’t understand what was going on.”

Asked by fiscal depute Lee Corr why she said no, she replied: “Because it wasn’t what I wanted. I didn’t give consent.”

She repeatedly said ‘no’ and tried to push him off.

Despite shoving him away three or four times, Akram kissed her and held for a few seconds.

When she pushed him again, he got up and left the room.

Friends later said they saw the woman looking “distressed, upset and shaken”.

The jury heard Akram’s DNA was found on the victim’s dress and underwear.

