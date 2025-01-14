Arrest warrant for man accused of keeping dead XL Bullies in Dundee flat

Police have been told to arrest a man accused of neglecting and mistreating seven XL Bullies before dead dog bodies were found in a Dundee flat.

Christopher McLaren, 31, is also accused of exposing a child to an environment where decomposing dog corpses were present at an address in Dundee.

On August 19 this year, the child was allegedly exposed to urine, faeces, blood, decaying food and dog carcasses, one of which was “significantly decomposed”.

Another dog carcass, according to court papers, had been eaten by another animal in the property.

McLaren was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the allegations.

When he failed to show up, Sheriff John Rafferty granted a warrant for his arrest.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said he had struggled to obtain instructions from his client.

McLaren faces separate allegations of illegally being in possession of XL bullies.

Between September 30 2023 and August 20 this year, McLaren, being responsible for two adult XL bullies and five XL bully puppies, now deceased, allegedly exposed them to an unhygienic environment.

He is accused of failing to provide them with adequate nutrition, hydration, ventilation, resting areas, failing to allow them outdoor access and failing to provide a safe, hygienic environment.

Further allegations state McLaren failed to seek vet advice or treatment for dogs that had become dehydrated or emaciated.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.