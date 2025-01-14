Arrest warrant for man accused of keeping dead XL Bullies in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arrest warrant for man accused of keeping dead XL Bullies in Dundee flat

Christopher McLaren was supposed to answer the charges at court on Monday but failed to appear.

By Ciaran Shanks
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
An XL Bully dog. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

Police have been told to arrest a man accused of neglecting and mistreating seven XL Bullies before dead dog bodies were found in a Dundee flat.

Christopher McLaren, 31, is also accused of exposing a child to an environment where decomposing dog corpses were present at an address in Dundee.

On August 19 this year, the child was allegedly exposed to urine, faeces, blood, decaying food and dog carcasses, one of which was “significantly decomposed”.

Another dog carcass, according to court papers, had been eaten by another animal in the property.

McLaren was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the allegations.

When he failed to show up, Sheriff John Rafferty granted a warrant for his arrest.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said he had struggled to obtain instructions from his client.

McLaren faces separate allegations of illegally being in possession of XL bullies.

Between September 30 2023 and August 20 this year, McLaren, being responsible for two adult XL bullies and five XL bully puppies, now deceased, allegedly exposed them to an unhygienic environment.

He is accused of failing to provide them with adequate nutrition, hydration, ventilation, resting areas, failing to allow them outdoor access and failing to provide a safe, hygienic environment.

Further allegations state McLaren failed to seek vet advice or treatment for dogs that had become dehydrated or emaciated.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

