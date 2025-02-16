Threatened Fife drugs mule had £50k of cannabis in bridge bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Threatened Fife drugs mule had £50k of cannabis in bridge bust

Dale Kennedy got involved in couriering the drug due to a debt.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dale Kennedy
Dale Kennedy was placed on a curfew.

A Fife drugs mule who had £50,000 of cannabis and a child in his car when he was stopped by police on the Queensferry Crossing was being threatened over a gambling debt, a court has heard.

Dale Kennedy’s Kia Sportage was moved to a safer location at Ferry Toll Road, Rosyth, where a search recovered 5kg of the class B drug.

The 30-year-old, of Den Walk, Buckhaven, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on July 2 last year.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Kennedy became embroiled in the offending due to “a gambling debt” which “resulted in him receiving quite significant threats” and led to him being tasked with collecting a package.

Referencing a social work report, Ms Allan said Kennedy did not know what was in the package until he collected it and “recognised the smell” when it was in the car.

The solicitor said Kennedy was “frightened” of those who asked him to collect it but understands he was concerned in the supply of the drug.

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, she said it is Kennedy’s first offence of this type and social work assessed him as being low risk of reoffending.

Sheriff Susan Duff gave father-of-three Kennedy an eight-month restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay at home between 7pm and 7am daily.

Bridge bust

During an earlier hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, prosecutor Sarah Smith said police received intelligence an occupant of a black Kia Sportage was suspected to be in possession of controlled drugs and driving from the Edinburgh area to Fife on July 2 last year.

At around 8pm, the car was seen travelling on the Queensferry Crossing and police stopped it.

Officers approached and noted a “strong smell of cannabis” emanating from it, the fiscal said.

Kennedy’s partner was in the front passenger seat and a five-year-old child was in the back.

Kennedy was detained and the car was moved to a safer location to be searched.

Two bags of cannabis – one containing 3kg of the drug and the other containing 2kg – were found.

The fiscal depute said the total wholesale value of the drugs was £25,000 but, if subdivided, had a potential maximum value of £50,000.

