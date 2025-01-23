VIDEO: Furious driver banned after ranting at motorist in A90 roadworks crash

A furious driver has been banned after he crashed into another van approaching an A90 roadworks lane closure in Angus.

Paul Jessiman was travelling at around 70mph towards roadworks with a 50mph limit.

The convicted drug-dealer – once dubbed the Deliveroo of cannabis cookies – collided with the other van as he pulled into the right-hand lane.

Traffic ground to a halt and Jessiman, 26, was caught on the other vehicle’s dashcam when he got out and aggressively gesticulated, before driving off.

Already on nine points, Jessiman, from Aberdeen, was banned from the road for 11 months.

A90 collision

Forfar Sheriff Court was shown dashcam footage from Auto Windscreens employee Paul Assiph’s van.

As he drove south on the dual carriageway near Gateside – between Forfar and Dundee – on April 9 last year, he approached a closed lane.

Both he, in the right-hand lane, and Jessiman, driving a van liveried with Grampian Fireplaces and Stoves in the left-hand lane, were travelling at around 70mph after entering the 50mph zone.

Mr Assiph did not slow to allow Jessiman to merge before the lane closed but the offender crossed into his path anyway.

Jessiman, of Manor Crescent in Aberdeen, collided with Mr Assiph’s van more than once in doing so.

He stopped on the live carriageway, got out and began swearing at Mr Assiph before re-entering his van and driving off.

Mr Assiph’s Ford Transit sustained bumper damage and a broken wing mirror.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond explained the two motorists continued to West Bell Street police HQ in Dundee and reported the collision.

She said: “The accused admitted that he caused it.”

Guilty pleas

Jessiman pled guilty to a reduced charge of careless driving, having initially been charged with driving dangerously.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner when he exited his van on the carriageway.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Jessiman has just completed a community payback order imposed for drug-related offending.

He said: “In his view, the other driver is being careless, increasing speed to stop him getting in.

“He effectively forces his way in. He’s got out the car because he’s so angry.”

Van ban

Sheriff Derek Reekie disqualified unemployed Jessiman from driving for 11 months and fined him £715 altogether.

The sheriff said: “It’s a road I drive everyday – I’m aware of this sort of driving and it’s becoming all too common.

“Even stopping to remonstrate with somebody… there could have been a multiple (vehicle) pile up.

“It just beggars belief.”

In 2023, Jessiman was ordered to complete unpaid work after being dubbed “the Deliveroo of cannabis cookies” when he was caught transporting Class B drugs in Stonehaven.

