Abuser from Dundee who thrust thumbs into girlfriend’s eyes is spared jail

Alexander Day attacked his partner during a four-year campaign of cruelty at properties in Alyth and Dundee.

By Jamie Buchan
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Alexander Day went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

An abusive thug from Dundee who put his girlfriend in a headlock and thrust his thumbs into her eyes has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Alexander Day attacked his partner during a four-year campaign of cruelty at properties in the city and Alyth.

He was convicted of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour, described by prosecutors as “a pattern of control and restraint,” following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 38-year-old’s claims he had been acting in self-defence against a woman half his size were dismissed as “ludicrous”.

Custody threshold

Day returned to the dock for sentencing this week, following his trial in December.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “The nature of this offence is such that the custody threshold has been crossed.

“However, I take into account you are a first offender and there are presumptions against imposing short sentences.

“There is an alternative to custody.”

Day, now of Alyth, was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

Representing himself, Day told the sheriff: “I’m willing to comply with whatever the court chooses to impose.”

Restricted victim’s breathing

The court heard the abuse began in March 2020 at the couple’s former home in Lochee and continued until his arrest following an early morning attack at the Alyth property on April 1 this year.

Day repeatedly acted aggressively, threatened to kill his partner and accused her of cheating on him.

On more than one occasion he locked her out of the home while she was dressed in just pyjamas.

The trial heard how police were called after he assaulted her in their living room.

He put his arm around her and held her in a headlock, while compressing her neck.

Day sat on top of her and restricted her breathing, refusing to get off.

Court papers state he repeatedly struck her on the head and pushed his thumbs into her eyes.

Photographs of the woman’s injuries, including scratches and red marks on her face and head, were shown during the trial.

‘Ludicrous’ defence

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson pointed out the woman was half his size and said claims he was acting in self defence were “extremely unlikely and ludicrous”.

Day admitted he had locked her outside the property for smoking “but only in jest”.

“It did go both ways,” he said, adding: “I’ve done nothing wrong.

“This has all been misconstrued to discredit me.”

