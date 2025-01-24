Haulage firm fined after unsecured load caused death of Angus man in A92 crash

A haulage firm has been fined more than £240,000 for safety failures that led to the death of an Angus motorist.

George Moran from Arbroath was killed and his wife seriously injured after a load being carried by Colin Lawson Transport’s lorry came loose and stuck his car on the A92 St Cyrus to Montrose road.

The large mooring buoy hit the 53-year-old’s passing Kia Picanto, causing him to take evasive action and crash.

Colin Lawson Transport pled guilty to failing to ensure that the loads they were transporting were properly secured and did not pose a risk to the public.

The firm said it has invested more than £400,000 since the accident to ensure there is never a repeat of the tragedy.

Fatal accident

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the fatal incident happened at around 12.20pm on the A92 at Kinnaber on Saturday August 22 2020.

The mooring buoy struck and damaged the car, causing Mr Moran’s death and severe injuries, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment to his wife, Pamela.

Mr Moran was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife was taken to Ninewells Hospital with what were described by police at the time as serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Tributes were paid to Mr Moran after the accident.

Second incident

The court heard, in a separate incident involving the same firm, on December 18 2020, an inadequately secured load shifted when a lorry clipped a kerb on the A92 near Johnshaven.

It caused the vehicle to become unstable and turn onto its nearside, damaging a wall.

The Police Scotland and COPFS investigation, which had specialist support from the Health and Safety Executive, found Colin Lawson Transport had failed to properly assess the risks connected with the transportation of loads.

The firm also failed to create and put into effect suitable arrangements or provide adequate information, instruction and training to employees in relation to the proper securing of loads being transported on their vehicles.

The company was fined £225,000 with a victim surcharge of £16,875 – £241,875 in total.

Transport firm has ‘enormous regret’

After the sentencing, Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the COPFS, said: “George Moran lost his life, and his wife was severely injured in circumstances which could have been avoided had the risks been recognised and simple plans put in place.

“By failing to do so Colin Lawson Transport Limited put the public’s health and safety at risk.

“The prosecution and the sentence serve to highlight that a failure to ensure the proper securing of loads for transport can have tragic consequences and those responsible will be held to account for their failings.

“Our thoughts are with the Moran family at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for Colin Lawson Transport said: “This was a terrible accident and we send our most sincere regrets and condolences to the family of Mr Moran.

“Since the accident four years ago, our business has invested more than £400,000 in additional driver training and health and safety initiatives, and whilst nothing can undo these tragic circumstances, we hope it underlines our enormous regret and our determination to ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again.”

