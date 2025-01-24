Haulage firm fined after unsecured load caused death of Angus man in A92 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Haulage firm fined after unsecured load caused death of Angus man in A92 crash

Colin Lawson Transport Ltd was fined more than £240,000 over the 2020 accident.

By Alan Richardson
Colin Lawson Transport Ltd lorry before fatal accident
The lorry's load was not secured, resulting in the deadly accident. Image: Crown Office

A haulage firm has been fined more than £240,000 for safety failures that led to the death of an Angus motorist.

George Moran from Arbroath was killed and his wife seriously injured after a load being carried by Colin Lawson Transport’s lorry came loose and stuck his car on the A92 St Cyrus to Montrose road.

The large mooring buoy hit the 53-year-old’s passing Kia Picanto, causing him to take evasive action and crash.

Colin Lawson Transport pled guilty to failing to ensure that the loads they were transporting were properly secured and did not pose a risk to the public.

The firm said it has invested more than £400,000 since the accident to ensure there is never a repeat of the tragedy.

Fatal accident

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the fatal incident happened at around 12.20pm on the A92 at Kinnaber on Saturday August 22 2020.

The mooring buoy struck and damaged the car, causing Mr Moran’s death and severe injuries, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment to his wife, Pamela.

Mr Moran was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife was taken to Ninewells Hospital with what were described by police at the time as serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Tributes were paid to Mr Moran after the accident.

The scene of the fatal A92 crash at Kinnaber, near Montrose.
Colin Lawson Transport Ltd lorry before fatal accident
The lorry’s load was not secured and the front mooring buoy came off. Image: Crown Office

Second incident

The court heard, in a separate incident involving the same firm, on December 18 2020, an inadequately secured load shifted when a lorry clipped a kerb on the A92 near Johnshaven.

It caused the vehicle to become unstable and turn onto its nearside, damaging a wall.

Colin Lawson Transport Ltd lorry post-accident
The lorry after the December 18 accident. Image: Crown Office

The Police Scotland and COPFS investigation, which had specialist support from the Health and Safety Executive, found Colin Lawson Transport had failed to properly assess the risks connected with the transportation of loads.

The firm also failed to create and put into effect suitable arrangements or provide adequate information, instruction and training to employees in relation to the proper securing of loads being transported on their vehicles.

The company was fined £225,000 with a victim surcharge of £16,875 – £241,875 in total.

Transport firm has ‘enormous regret’

After the sentencing, Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the COPFS, said:  “George Moran lost his life, and his wife was severely injured in circumstances which could have been avoided had the risks been recognised and simple plans put in place.

“By failing to do so Colin Lawson Transport Limited put the public’s health and safety at risk.

“The prosecution and the sentence serve to highlight that a failure to ensure the proper securing of loads for transport can have tragic consequences and those responsible will be held to account for their failings.

“Our thoughts are with the Moran family at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for Colin Lawson Transport said: “This was a terrible accident and we send our most sincere regrets and condolences to the family of Mr Moran.

“Since the accident four years ago, our business has invested more than £400,000 in additional driver training and health and safety initiatives, and whilst nothing can undo these tragic circumstances, we hope it underlines our enormous regret and our determination to ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Perth Prison
Visitor travelled 350 miles to sneak 3g of cannabis in crisp bag into Perth…
Dundee taxi rank
Dundee taxi rank assault victim needed reconstructive surgery for broken jaw
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath knicker knocker on sex offenders register AGAIN after online police sting
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Chopped up park benches for firewood and drug-drive learner
Bill Ireland collapsed and died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy
Struggle 'almost certain' to have contributed to Rejects security manager's death, trial told
Martin Jackson
Castle Huntly prisoner absconded after being spooked by strangers at bus station
Dale Cowan
Glenrothes man threatened to 'kick f***' out of victim and battered him with brick
Ryan McLaughlin
Balaclava thug who threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home sentenced
A90, Paul Jessiman crash
VIDEO: Furious driver banned after ranting at motorist in A90 roadworks crash
David Bruscaglia
Perth groundskeeper who showed woman photo of his self-pierced penis 'misread room'