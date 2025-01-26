Fife stone mason had nunchuck because neighbours’ noise kept him ‘awake for 5 days’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife stone mason had nunchuck because neighbours’ noise kept him ‘awake for 5 days’

Simon Millar has a 'difficult relationship' with his neighbours, a court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
Nunchuk
Millar had a nunchuk because he had not slept for five days due to noise, the court heard. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife stone mason caught with a nunchuck by neighbours claimed he had been “kept awake five days” due to noise from their flat.

Simon Millar, 50 has a “difficult” relationship with his downstairs neighbours, Dunfermline Sheriff Court was told.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf said, at around 5.30am on November 16 last year: “The neighbours hear the accused shouting and went out to see what was going on.

“He is seen to have a nunchuck in his hands and police are contacted by the neighbours.”

Police arrived half an hour later and took the weapon.

He was charged and replied: “I have been awake five days because of them”.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Millar had been “on the receiving end of noise … throughout the night.”

Assault

Millar also assaulted a man in the street with a baseball bat-sized piece of wood because he owed him money in Wardlaw Way, Oakley, on August 18 2023.

The fiscal depute said that around 8.20am, he was seen engaging in a “heated” conversation with someone.

“At that point he is seen to pull out a large baseball bat-sized piece of wood… from his jacket.

“He began to swing the wood. He struck him about three or four times.”

The victim put up his hands to protect himself and shouted “stop,” the fiscal added.

The pair fell onto the road and an oncoming car had to avoid them.

Millar eventually got off the complainer, put the piece of wood back into his jacket and went into a nearby pharmacy.

He was still there when police arrived and the wood was found in a nearby bin.

He told them he did not hit the man but “wanted to give him a fright”.

Mr Morrison said the complainer had been a friend of Millar’s and had not repaid him some money despite a number of requests.

Conflict resolution work ordered

Millar, of Erskine Way, Oakley, admitted possessing of an offensive weapon, the nunchuk, and assault.

Mr Morrison said Millar previously had an issue with heroin misuse but according to a social work report, this has stopped and he is on a methadone programme and has removed himself from his previous peer group.

The lawyer said Millar is a stone mason but suffers from chronic osteoarthritis which has impacted his mobility.

Sheriff Susan Duff gave Millar a three-month structured deferred sentence to work with social work on conflict resolution and emotional regulation.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Footballer admits Ladies Day assault
Steven Greig is accused of murdering taxi driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Murder accused claimed Dundee taxi driver 'threw him down embankment,' jury hears
Police officers watch as protesters from This Is Rigged sit on top of an oil tanker at the Ineos refinery in Grangemouth, Fife in Scotland. Picture date: Wednesday July 19, 2023. Image: PA
Stirling protester put public in danger with climate change demo at Ineos plant
Fergus Muldoon. Image: Facebook
Extra jail time for Perth prisoner whose violent strop left guard with glass in…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife child abuser jailed after describing sick behaviour as ‘having a laugh’
smashed car windows Milnathort
Thug with 110 convictions jailed for knife attack in Kinross-shire
kinross dog attack
Owner tells court 'beloved pup' was savaged to death by dogs in Kinross
Bill Ireland
Shoplifter accused of killing Fife security guard at Rejects tells trial: 'I did not…
Steven Greig is accused of murdering taxi driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Doctor went to aid of 'murdered' Dundee taxi driver, court hears
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Prison stomper back behind bars