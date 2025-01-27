Assistant manager jailed for ‘terrifying’ blaze at Stirlingshire hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Assistant manager jailed for ‘terrifying’ blaze at Stirlingshire hotel

Nearly 50 people had to be evacuated after Vimal Verma, 42, started a blaze at the Killin Hotel, near Loch Tay.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Vimal Verma
Vimal Verma pled guilty to wilful fireraising at the Stirlingshire hotel.

An assistant manager who started a fire at his own hotel has been jailed for two years.

Nearly 50 people – eight members of staff and 40 guests including three children – had to be evacuated in the middle of the night as the blaze took hold at the Killin Hotel, in Stirlingshire.

Vimal Verma, live-in assistant operations manager at the hotel, was told by a sheriff that she had read victim impact statements detailing the emotional and psychological damage his actions had caused.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It must have been terrifying for those escaping. This was a grave offence. I am satisfied there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Accused was ‘acting weirdly’

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Verma, 43, was seen “acting weirdly” after being asked to leave a birthday gathering, being held after work in the staff accommodation at the hotel, because of his behaviour.

He had only recently been hired on a trial basis.

Killin Hotel
The fire took hold in the Killin Hotel. Image: Google

Prosecutor James Moncrieff said the member of staff whose birthday it was had cleaned and closed the bar at 11.30 pm on April 21 2023, and had invited fellow staff members, including Verma, up to her room for a few drinks.

Mr Moncrieff said that as the party continued, Verma’s behaviour “began to make the others feel uncomfortable”.

He said: “It was clear he was quite drunk and he was asked to leave.”

At 2.56am Verma was recorded on CCTV leaving his room, entering the front vestibule of the hotel, and walking straight across to a cycle storage area in the vestibule, where bikes and equipment were located.

Mr Moncrieff said: “Shortly afterwards a bright flickering light appeared while he was still in the bike storage area.

“An item was seen being placed on top of the bicycles and a shadow could be seen moving around as the light intensified.”

Verma was recorded on CCTV “calmly” watching what was happening, with the bike storage area soon afterwards “well ablaze”.

Alarms activated

Meanwhile, the staff member who had been giving the party checked the hotel CCTV on an app and saw smoke coming from the reception area.

Other members of staff rushed to the scene and found Verma “looking at the fire while swinging his arms back and forth”.

Mr Moncrieff said: “The accused appeared startled by the arrival of the other members of staff. They asked him what he was doing and he replied, ‘nothing’.”

The hotel fire alarms activated and the fire cut the hotel’s electrical supply.

Guests, who had been asleep, were evacuated, the emergency services were called, and staff began to fight the blaze with fire extinguishers.

‘Poor decision making’

Verma was described as “still acting weird, and asking the guests what had happened”.

Police arrived and Verma was arrested.

Firemen said wicker chairs stacked against the wall of the storage area had been deliberately set alight.

Mr Moncrieff said: “The total value of the property destroyed was £2,600 but the fire had the potential to endanger the lives of the hotel occupants if it had spread unchecked.”

Verma, a father-of-one, who is said to be planning to return to India when he completes his sentence, pleaded guilty to wilful fireraising, setting fire to a quantity of wicker chairs, damaging the chairs and two bikes, together with luggage attached to the bikes, and causing flames and smoke to fill a conservatory and the reception area at the hotel and the hotel to be evacuated, all putting people in danger.

A social enquiry report said he posed a high risk of harm.

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said Verma had been “isolated in Killin” and had felt he didn’t fit in.

Mr Dalling said: “He bitterly regrets his poor decision-making.”

