Chef jailed for threats to rape Fife woman and her children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Chef jailed for threats to rape Fife woman and her children

Liam Cochrane claimed during a phone call to his victim that he had put a "five grand target" on her head.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A chef who threatened to rape a woman and her children and torch their Fife home has been jailed.

Liam Cochrane claimed during a phone call to his victim that he had put a “five grand target” on her head.

The 31-year-old previously pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his victim at an address in Inverkeithing and elsewhere between June 2020 and July 2022 and breaching a bail condition not to contact her.

Cochrane, of Grandtully Drive, Glasgow, was originally given a curfew order for his crimes last year but appeared back in the dock after breaching it.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Susan Duff jailed him for six months.

Threat to ‘destroy everything’

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court that Cochrane and the woman began a relationship in December 2019 but she soon began noticing “red flags”.

He would shout at her for not disciplining her two young children despite her feeling they had done nothing wrong.

In September 2020 she noticed a change in his demeanour towards her and that he shouted and swore at her during arguments.

The court heard that in April 2021, Cochrane was given bail conditions not to contact the woman.

The following month a family friend received a Facebook message from Cochrane which included “threats of petrol bombs” and telling him to “hide his flash car,” the fiscal said.

A few minutes later, the woman’s uncle received a text from Cochrane which said: “Right, I’m telling you, you better get your head f*** psycho niece to get in touch, and I want my stuff back she has stolen.

“I warned everyone. You are the first place I will come to and I’m telling you now, I will destroy everything.

“If you go to the police, it’s your niece that will pay. Be warned”.

‘Graphic detail’ about child rape

A few minutes later, the woman received a text from Cochrane suggesting he would be “going after” her uncle, family friend and her gran if he did not hear from her.

Around 20 minutes later, Cochrane phoned the woman saying he wanted his “f***ing stuff back” and, when she asked him to stop contacting her, he replied: “I’m coming for you, I will kill you, you f***ing slag”.

The fiscal said that around 10:30pm one evening in August 2021, Cochrane used a withheld number to call the woman and said he was going to “kill her and torch her house” and she hung up and called police.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

When officers arrived at her home, Cochrane called again and could be heard via loudspeaker saying: “I’m coming for you, I’m at the bottom of the street”.

Police tried to trace him but were unable to do so.

The court heard the next contact was around 2:30am on July 28 202 when the woman received a withheld number call from Cochrane, who told her she should have “kept her mouth shut” in relation to another matter.

Cochrane phoned her again and asked if she was in her home address.

The fiscal continued: “He then said he was going to burn it to the ground with all your (her) family in it before stating ‘you are getting raped, your children are getting raped’.

“He has then gone into graphic detail about how the children would be raped.

“And he told her he had put a five grand target on her head”.

‘Five grand hit’

The woman ended the call but Cochrane phoned her back and stated: “I’m f***ing telling you right now that you dare phone the police. I’m going to shoot the pair of youse’ (referring to a new partner) and the kids.

“There is a five grand hit on his head”.

Cochrane’s defence lawyer argued for a non-custodial sentence and said her client, now working as a chef in a Glasgow café, now has better insight into his behaviour and has displayed some level of acceptance and responsibility.

The solicitor said Cochrane was suffering from poor mental health and alcoholism at the time and “fully appreciates the seriousness of the offence and the threats he made towards the complainer and two children”.

She suggested the threats were empty in the sense nothing was followed through on and they were coming “from a place of anger,” noting that a social work report mentioned he wanted his belongings returned to him.

The solicitor acknowledged a lot of what he said was “completely appalling” and that she is not trying to minimise that.

Sheriff Duff pointed out that Cochrane’s victim did not know such threats would not be followed through on and she was “living in fear” of him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Steven Greig was found guilty of murder at Dundee High Court. Image: Police Scotland
Key evidence that secured Dundee taxi driver killer's conviction – and 'rare situation' cited…
Robert Basterfield.
Woman woke up to see staring Perth sex offender at the end of her…
Robel Yemane admitted a causing a disturbance at the Queens Hotel on December 28.
Asylum seeker released from custody to fend for himself after Perth hotel ruckus
Harry Jackson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Budding Fife soldier caught running £20k cocaine operation at Dundee flat
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Singer's boozy dinner regrets
The High Court in Edinburgh
Remorseless dad who raped 16-year-old in Perthshire with his son is jailed
Mathew Mclean
Jail for Coupar Angus sex attacker who preyed on woman while she slept next…
Cocaine in plastic package sprinkled on black background. Illustration of illegal drug substances, narcotics; Shutterstock ID 2476510351; purchase_order: Tele ; job: Front
Super-ASBOs for Dundee dealers who whinged about impact of Covid
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Hasta la vista, baby
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tooled-up Dundee dad lunged at cops with knife and screwdriver after two-day drug binge