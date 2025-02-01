Budding Fife soldier caught running £20k cocaine operation at Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Budding Fife soldier caught running £20k cocaine operation at Dundee flat

Harry Jackson, 21, was slated by a sheriff for peddling Class A drugs which "blight the lives" of people in the city and beyond.

By Ciaran Shanks
Harry Jackson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

An aspiring soldier who turned to dealing cocaine in order to pay off a major debt has narrowly avoided a jail term.

Police uncovered drugs with a maximum potential value of over £20,000 when they raided an address in Dundee.

A machete and knuckle duster were recovered from a flat on Smith Street as well as more than £7,000 in cash.

Drugs and weapons

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police were called to the flat on an unrelated matter before obtaining a search warrant after becoming suspicious about the presence of drugs.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “Among the items recovered included a Nike box containing two bags of white powder and scales with white residue.

“A bag containing white rock, a blue bag containing white rocks, a snap bag containing multiple snap bags and a knife with white residue were also found.

“Bank notes, loose change and a roll of plastic bags were recovered from a bedside table.

“A search of the bed recovered a machete under the mattress.”

A knuckle duster was found in the living room with the cash totalling £7,191.28.

The dirty money has now been clawed back by prosecutors under Proceeds of Crime legislation.

Began dealing after Covid broke

Jackson, of Harbour Road, Tayport, gave a “no comment” interview to police following his arrest with the court hearing how the drugs, weighing 110g in total, had a maximum potential street value of £20,150.

Ms Ritchie said of the machete and knuckle duster: “The weapons could be utilised in defence of the criminal operation in question.”

Jackson returned to court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in dealing cocaine on July 27 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

“There’s an understanding on his part that these are very serious and grave matters,” solicitor Gary Foulis said.

“He’s a young man who had hoped to join the army. Covid broke, that had an impact on his mental health and he started using copious amounts of cocaine.

“That led to him being involved with unscrupulous people who peddle this misery in our community.”

Mr Foulis added: “He’s due them a significant amount of money and was asked to become involved in the supply chain and made the foolish decision of acceding to their requests.”

Alternative to prison

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith remarked: “I wonder how he would be fighting fit any minute to go for basic training if he was taking cocaine to excess.

“Cocaine seriously damages the muscles around the heart lifelong and can cause early death by taking the drug, particularly if you engage in actions like being made to march or yomp for a period of miles in endurance training.”

Mr Foulis highlighted that first offender Jackson has since gained employment, become a father and has a settled address.

He asked the sheriff to step back from imposing a jail term and instead make Jackson to a community payback order at the maximum level.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “I have no doubt, applying my common sense and experience, there were others involved and others involved at a far higher level than you.

“They are not before me. You are.”

The sheriff added: “You actually became involved in supplying the cocaine recovered because you had a drug addiction.

“That is not a form of mitigation.”

Jackson was placed on a two-year community payback order comprising of supervision and 300 hours of unpaid work.

“The discount is not sending you to jail,” the sheriff told Jackson.

“You will simply be letting yourself and your family down if you fail to adequately comply with the conditions imposed.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith also granted the confiscation order.

