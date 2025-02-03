Fife man, 24, found guilty of multiple sex crimes involving four children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man, 24, found guilty of multiple sex crimes involving four children

Reece Laing sexually assaulted three boys and asked a girl if he could view her underwear in exchange for money.

By Jamie McKenzie
Reece Laing. Image: DC Thomson
A 24-year-old Fife man has been found guilty by jury of multiple sex crimes involving four children.

Reece Laing sexually assaulted three boys on various occasions and asked a girl if he could view her underwear in exchange for money.

The offending spanned a period between July 2017 and June 2021 – when Laing was aged between 17 and 21 – and took place at addresses in Blackpool and Methil.

One of the boys was primary school age when the abuse began, while the other two were a few years older.

Laing, of Methil Brae, Methil, was convicted following a trial this week at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Threats of violence

Court papers say Laing’s sexual assaults on all three boys involved penetration using his “thumb and clothing”.

Laing also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions by making threats of violence to the youngest boy he targeted.

Reece Laing. Image: DC Thomson

He also sexually assaulted and communicated indecently with a young girl on various occasions, offending which began when she was eight years old.

He pulled down her lower clothing, exposing her underwear, asked her questions about her underwear and asked to view her underwear in exchange for money.

Laing also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards the girl on various occasions by making threats of violence to her.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing on Laing until February 26.

His bail was continued meantime.

