Fife man, 24, found guilty of multiple sex crimes involving four children

A 24-year-old Fife man has been found guilty by jury of multiple sex crimes involving four children.

Reece Laing sexually assaulted three boys on various occasions and asked a girl if he could view her underwear in exchange for money.

The offending spanned a period between July 2017 and June 2021 – when Laing was aged between 17 and 21 – and took place at addresses in Blackpool and Methil.

One of the boys was primary school age when the abuse began, while the other two were a few years older.

Laing, of Methil Brae, Methil, was convicted following a trial this week at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Threats of violence

Court papers say Laing’s sexual assaults on all three boys involved penetration using his “thumb and clothing”.

Laing also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions by making threats of violence to the youngest boy he targeted.

He also sexually assaulted and communicated indecently with a young girl on various occasions, offending which began when she was eight years old.

He pulled down her lower clothing, exposing her underwear, asked her questions about her underwear and asked to view her underwear in exchange for money.

Laing also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards the girl on various occasions by making threats of violence to her.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing on Laing until February 26.

His bail was continued meantime.

