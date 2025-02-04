Fife predator jailed again for trying to arrange sexual abuse of child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife predator jailed again for trying to arrange sexual abuse of child

A sheriff blasted Jon Walker for "learning nothing" about how to stop his perverted behaviour and placed him on the sex offenders register for life again.

By Ross Gardiner
Jon Walker
Jon Walker.

A Fife paedophile is back behind bars after he flouted a 99-year internet ban by trying to arrange the sexual abuse of a pre-pubescent child.

Dangerous predator Jon Walker exchanged horrific messages with a depraved mother online, despite being banned from using social media until the 22nd century.

Walker, who was previously been jailed for sex crimes, also sent messages to groom a 13-year-old girl – unaware she was actually a decoy set up by paedophile hunter vigilantes.

A sheriff blasted the 34-year-old for learning nothing about how to curb his deviancy and dished out another extended prison sentence.

Snared

At an earlier hearing, Dundee Sheriff Court was told the 99-year ban had been imposed as part of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed at Cupar Sheriff Court in October 2013.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “It says that for 99 years the accused shall not delete his browser history or have social network access, or contact a child under 16 by internet.

“He is to have no contact with a child under 16 without the supervision of an adult over 21 who has full knowledge of his convictions.”

Jon Walker
Jon Walker.

She said Walker used an online chat site to contact 13-year-old “Tammy Lee” and almost immediately moved on to WhatsApp to send explicit sexual messages.

He asked: “Wanna chat? 33, perv with hard c*** for younger girls. No limits.”

It was followed by a series of similar messages.

Walker told “Tammy Lee” not to tell anyone about their conversations and that no one could see his messages because of his age.

The vigilante group identified Walker and contacted police.

Twisted fantasy

Officers traced him at work and recovered his mobile phone, which revealed his sickening chats with a mother called “Christine”.

Ms Ritchie told the court: “He was found to have been engaging on another social networking app.

The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court

“Two images of pre-pubescent children were sent from Christine to the accused.

“Messages were extremely sexually explicit and depict graphic sexual abuse that the accused wishes to carry out on the child as well as committing abuse on children along with Christine.

“He encouraged Christine to create a profile for one of the children so he could communicate directly with the child. He sent images of his penis.”

Full responsibility

Sentencing had been deferred for the preparation of background reports.

Walker’s solicitor told the court: “At the time of the offence, he was self-employed as an excavator.

“He has a partner of 12 years. He has no children.

“There is very little I can add. There is a significant gap in offending between these offences and the last conviction.

“Mr Walker does accept full responsibility. Mr Walker has tendered pleas at the earliest opportunity.”

The solicitor explained Walker suffered mental health problems caused by a series of miscarriages suffered by his partner.

Nothing learned

Ponytailed Walker was sentenced to 42 months imprisonment with an extension of 30 months on licence.

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said Walker had “learned nothing” from his prior criminality.

This is the second time Walker has been made subject to lifelong notification requirements.

The sheriff said: “Jon Walker, you have again pleaded guilty to a sexual offence, this time against somebody who you believed to be a 13-year-old.

“You sent her the most vile, sexually explicit images and this while you were subject to a sexual offenders order designed to prevent you from doing this.

“You have previous convictions for sexual offending and have breached orders made by the court in the past.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence. I am satisfied that in order to protect the public from serious harm by you, a period of extension to your sentence is required.”

In 2013, Walker was jailed for 17 months and made subject to the Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) after grooming a 12-year-old girl online and telling her age was “only a number.”

Walker was given a six-year extended sentence in 2016 after he ordered a woman to abuse a nine-year-old child online so he could watch on his webcam.

