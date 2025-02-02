Asylum seeker released from custody to fend for himself after Perth hotel ruckus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asylum seeker released from custody to fend for himself after Perth hotel ruckus

By Jamie Buchan
An asylum seeker jailed for causing a ruckus at a Perth hotel has been released from custody to fend for himself, after failed attempts to secure accommodation.

Robel Yemane was arrested following a disturbance at the Queens Hotel in the early hours of December 28.

The St Leonards Street establishment is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

Yemane, from Ethiopia, is no longer welcome back at the hotel after he frightened staff and residents by brandishing a broken table leg while shouting threats to kill.

He was remanded in prison after appearing from custody at Perth Sheriff Court just before New Year.

Queen's Hotel Perth exterior.
Queens Hotel, St Leonard’s Street, Perth.

Lawyers have been scrambling to get him new accommodation, fearing the courts may have little option but to keep him locked up.

But following protracted proceedings, and a catalogue of complications, 27-year-old Yemane was finally sentenced to 64 days on Friday.

The sentence was backdated, meaning he was released on time served later that day – despite having nowhere to stay.

‘I will kill you’

The court heard how police were called to the hotel after midnight.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said Yemane picked up a broken table leg in the hotel reception area and began shouting at staff and residents.

“One witness was not sure what he was saying, due to him speaking a foreign language,” she said.

“The accused started shouting in Arabic towards another witness.

“He stated that the accused had told him ‘I will kill you,’ whilst still holding the table leg in his hand.”

Residents ran behind the reception desk to get away from him.

When police arrived just after 1am, they ordered him to drop the weapon and he complied.

Emergency accommodation

At a sentencing hearing earlier this week, solicitor Lynsey Barber spoke of her frustrations dealing with charity Migrant Help.

“I have been trying to engage with an organisation which I can safely say is ironically named Migrant Help,” she said.

“Because he cannot go back to the hotel where his papers are – and as a result I can’t offer them a Home Office reference number – they are unable to help.

Asylum seekers joined a protest outside the hotel on April 29. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“There has been a recommendation for emergency accommodation.

“But in the words of someone at Migrant Help’s legal department: ‘I wouldn’t hold your breath.'”

The court heard that the charity suggested Yemane give them a call.

However, he has been locked up since December 28 and his phone is broken.

‘The court cannot assist you further’

The case was continued until Friday to ask police to go to the hotel and recover Yemane’s papers and belongings.

However, fiscal depute Andrew Harding confirmed: “The police have advised that they are unable to fulfil this request.

“My understanding is that they do not deem it within their remit at the moment.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Wood sentenced Yemane and lifted bail conditions which prevented him from returning to the hotel.

“If he is released today, he can go to the Queens Hotel to pick up his own belongings,” the sheriff said.

He told Yemane: “The nature of this offence is one that is punishable by imprisonment.

“I am going to sentence you to 64 days in custody.

“The effect is you will be released once the necessary paperwork is completed.

“It will then be open to you to return to the Queens Hotel to collect your belongings.

“But thereafter, I’m afraid the court cannot assist you further.”

The sheriff added: “I hope your time in custody has taught you that there are consequences if you misbehave in this way.

“I hope you remain out of trouble before any application for asylum is determined.”

Migrant Help declined to comment.

