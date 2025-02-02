Asylum seeker released from custody to fend for himself after Perth hotel ruckus

An asylum seeker jailed for causing a ruckus at a Perth hotel has been released from custody to fend for himself, after failed attempts to secure accommodation.

Robel Yemane was arrested following a disturbance at the Queens Hotel in the early hours of December 28.

The St Leonards Street establishment is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

Yemane, from Ethiopia, is no longer welcome back at the hotel after he frightened staff and residents by brandishing a broken table leg while shouting threats to kill.

He was remanded in prison after appearing from custody at Perth Sheriff Court just before New Year.

Lawyers have been scrambling to get him new accommodation, fearing the courts may have little option but to keep him locked up.

But following protracted proceedings, and a catalogue of complications, 27-year-old Yemane was finally sentenced to 64 days on Friday.

The sentence was backdated, meaning he was released on time served later that day – despite having nowhere to stay.

‘I will kill you’

The court heard how police were called to the hotel after midnight.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said Yemane picked up a broken table leg in the hotel reception area and began shouting at staff and residents.

“One witness was not sure what he was saying, due to him speaking a foreign language,” she said.

“The accused started shouting in Arabic towards another witness.

“He stated that the accused had told him ‘I will kill you,’ whilst still holding the table leg in his hand.”

Residents ran behind the reception desk to get away from him.

When police arrived just after 1am, they ordered him to drop the weapon and he complied.

Emergency accommodation

At a sentencing hearing earlier this week, solicitor Lynsey Barber spoke of her frustrations dealing with charity Migrant Help.

“I have been trying to engage with an organisation which I can safely say is ironically named Migrant Help,” she said.

“Because he cannot go back to the hotel where his papers are – and as a result I can’t offer them a Home Office reference number – they are unable to help.

“There has been a recommendation for emergency accommodation.

“But in the words of someone at Migrant Help’s legal department: ‘I wouldn’t hold your breath.'”

The court heard that the charity suggested Yemane give them a call.

However, he has been locked up since December 28 and his phone is broken.

‘The court cannot assist you further’

The case was continued until Friday to ask police to go to the hotel and recover Yemane’s papers and belongings.

However, fiscal depute Andrew Harding confirmed: “The police have advised that they are unable to fulfil this request.

“My understanding is that they do not deem it within their remit at the moment.”

Sheriff Wood sentenced Yemane and lifted bail conditions which prevented him from returning to the hotel.

“If he is released today, he can go to the Queens Hotel to pick up his own belongings,” the sheriff said.

He told Yemane: “The nature of this offence is one that is punishable by imprisonment.

“I am going to sentence you to 64 days in custody.

“The effect is you will be released once the necessary paperwork is completed.

“It will then be open to you to return to the Queens Hotel to collect your belongings.

“But thereafter, I’m afraid the court cannot assist you further.”

The sheriff added: “I hope your time in custody has taught you that there are consequences if you misbehave in this way.

“I hope you remain out of trouble before any application for asylum is determined.”

Migrant Help declined to comment.

