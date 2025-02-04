One-punch attacker who left victim for dead in Perth back alley is spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One-punch attacker who left victim for dead in Perth back alley is spared jail

Sean Kerr attacked his victim in Ropemakers Close after his life "went Pete Tong," Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
A forensic officer at Ropemakers Close in Perth City Centre. Image: Stuart Cowper
A one-punch attacker who left his victim for dead in a Perth back alley has avoided jail.

Sean Kerr knocked Ewan Roy unconscious when he assaulted him during a row in the city’s Ropemakers Close.

Mr Roy fell backwards and smacked his head off a pavement.

A stunned onlooker watched Kerr walk away, before another man tried to rouse unresponsive Mr Roy, 32, and pick him up off the ground.

Sean Kerr
Kerr, 50, returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to the assault on April 21 last year.

‘It all went Pete Tong’

Sheriff William Wood described Mr Roy, who was taken to A&E and later discharged, as “lucky.”

He told Kerr: “Up until 2018, it seems that you lived a very pro-social life.

“And it all went Pete Tong, as they say.”

The sheriff said: “There seems to have been a downward spiral caused by using alcohol and illicit drugs.

“But I am delighted to see that you are scrambling out of that particular hole.”

He added: “I won’t be sending you to prison, although I have considered that.

“Instead I will propose a cocktail of other arrangements as a direct alternative to custody.”

Police presence in Ropemakers Close in Perth City Centre, which runs between South Street and Canal Street.

Kerr, of St Johnstoun Buildings, Charles Street, was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 190 hours unpaid work.

He was further ordered to stay home between 7pm and 7am as part of a 12 week Restriction of Liberty Order.

A single punch

Ropemakers Close, which runs between South Street and Canal Street, was taped off for a forensic search following the afternoon attack.

The court heard Mr Roy bumped into Kerr and another man while out for drinks in the city centre.

The men began to argue about money and Mr Roy was told to calm down.

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said: “The accused then punched Mr Roy to the head, whereby he fell backwards and struck his head on the pavement, rendering him unconscious.

“The accused and the other male walked away.”

A witness using the nearby Shopmobility service saw what happened and called for emergency services.

She said the other man returned and attempted to pull Mr Roy up.

“He appeared concerned that Mr Roy wasn’t responding,” said Ms Johnstone.

Unable to revive Mr Roy, the man walked away.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Mr Kerr’s record is not the most significant and I don’t see anything on his record for crimes of violence.

“I have explained to Mr Kerr that one punch can lead to a range of outcomes: There could be no injury at all, it could lead to where we are today – or it could be much worse.”

