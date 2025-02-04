One-punch attacker who left victim for dead in Perth back alley is spared jail

A one-punch attacker who left his victim for dead in a Perth back alley has avoided jail.

Sean Kerr knocked Ewan Roy unconscious when he assaulted him during a row in the city’s Ropemakers Close.

Mr Roy fell backwards and smacked his head off a pavement.

A stunned onlooker watched Kerr walk away, before another man tried to rouse unresponsive Mr Roy, 32, and pick him up off the ground.

Kerr, 50, returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to the assault on April 21 last year.

‘It all went Pete Tong’

Sheriff William Wood described Mr Roy, who was taken to A&E and later discharged, as “lucky.”

He told Kerr: “Up until 2018, it seems that you lived a very pro-social life.

“And it all went Pete Tong, as they say.”

The sheriff said: “There seems to have been a downward spiral caused by using alcohol and illicit drugs.

“But I am delighted to see that you are scrambling out of that particular hole.”

He added: “I won’t be sending you to prison, although I have considered that.

“Instead I will propose a cocktail of other arrangements as a direct alternative to custody.”

Kerr, of St Johnstoun Buildings, Charles Street, was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 190 hours unpaid work.

He was further ordered to stay home between 7pm and 7am as part of a 12 week Restriction of Liberty Order.

A single punch

Ropemakers Close, which runs between South Street and Canal Street, was taped off for a forensic search following the afternoon attack.

The court heard Mr Roy bumped into Kerr and another man while out for drinks in the city centre.

The men began to argue about money and Mr Roy was told to calm down.

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said: “The accused then punched Mr Roy to the head, whereby he fell backwards and struck his head on the pavement, rendering him unconscious.

“The accused and the other male walked away.”

A witness using the nearby Shopmobility service saw what happened and called for emergency services.

She said the other man returned and attempted to pull Mr Roy up.

“He appeared concerned that Mr Roy wasn’t responding,” said Ms Johnstone.

Unable to revive Mr Roy, the man walked away.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Mr Kerr’s record is not the most significant and I don’t see anything on his record for crimes of violence.

“I have explained to Mr Kerr that one punch can lead to a range of outcomes: There could be no injury at all, it could lead to where we are today – or it could be much worse.”

