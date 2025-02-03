Monday court round-up — Imagine ‘some radge’ spat in your face

A Dundee man caught riding an electric motorcycle while drunk has been banned from the road.

James Savery appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol, no licence and refusing to provide police with blood samples.

The 30-year-old returned a reading of 71 mics, more than three times the limit of 22, when he was caught on Moncur Crescent on Boxing day.

Savery had no licence when he was riding the unregistered electric motorcycle and refused to provide blood samples once he arrived at West Bell Street HQ.

The offender, who is currently under supervision, will be sentenced on February 27.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered background reports and banned Savery from driving in the meantime.

Pervert stood at foot of woman’s bed

A notorious sex offender crept into a woman’s flat and stared at her from the foot of her bed.

Serial pest Robert Basterfield was found guilty by a jury of entering a neighbour’s property and watching her while she slept.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the convicted creep let himself into the St Catherine’s Square flat and silently made his way through the hall and lounge.

The woman opened her eyes to see Basterfield – already on the sex offenders register – in her room.

Basterfield, who conducted his trial without a lawyer and while wearing shorts, was unable to persuade jurors that his intentions were entirely innocent, and he was there to scrub the woman’s flat.

Spitting assault

A vile teenager spat on a horrified woman who was enjoying a night out with a friend in Dundee.

John Moran has been ordered to pay compensation to the woman who was sitting outside a Perth Road venue when she was subjected to the disgusting attack.

Moran, who was 17 at the time, incurred the wrath of Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith for his conduct.

The sheriff said: “Imagine how you would feel if your mum or sister came home to say that some radge spat in their face?”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the 22-year-old woman was in the rear garden of The Giddy Goose when Moran was seen alongside a friend standing on a ledge.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “They were standing having a conversation with the complainer and her friend.

“They were not known to each other. The accused then jumped over the glass fence and sat with them. Everything was in order.

“Without warning, the accused then emptied the contents of her bag over the garden wall to the street below.”

The woman tried to make light of Moran’s behaviour and jokingly pretended to pour a drink over him.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “As a result, staff have asked the accused to leave and he has done so.

“Moments later, however, the accused appeared back upon the ledge before throwing his head back, causing spit to leave his mouth and strike the complainer’s left cheek and left arm.

“She immediately became upset.”

The offence was committed in June 2021 and the woman was forced to take a Covid test with the consequences of the pandemic still being felt.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said Moran, now 21 and living on Alloway Terrace, had not offended since the incident, which he previously admitted.

He told the court that Moran was “absolutely ashamed”.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “If he came to me in a pub beer garden and punched me on the face no doubt it would be sore.

“By contrast, if he spat in my face I might be concerned he has HIV and hepatitis.

“It would mean I would not be able to have sexual relations with my partner and that might be an enduring period.

“He spat on a young lady enjoying a drink. This is disgusting.”

Moran was fined £210 and ordered to pay the woman £200 in compensation.

Asylum seeker jailed for outburst

An asylum seeker jailed for causing a fracas at a Perth hotel has been released from custody to fend for himself, after failed attempts to secure him new accommodation.

Robel Yemane was arrested following a disturbance at the Queens Hotel in the early hours of December 28.

The St Leonards Street establishment is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

Yemane, from Ethiopia, is no longer welcome back at the hotel after he frightened staff and residents by brandishing a broken table leg while shouting threats to kill.

He was remanded in prison after appearing from custody at Perth Sheriff Court just before New Year.

But following protracted proceedings, and a catalogue of complications, 27-year-old Yemane was finally sentenced to 64 days.

The sentence was backdated, meaning he was released on time served later that day – despite having nowhere to stay.

Nightclub sex attacks

A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting two women at a Perth nightclub has been spared jail.

Nirmaljeet Singh was found guilty after trial at the city’s sheriff court.

The 26-year-old coffee shop worker touched one victim’s inner thigh at The Loft, South Street, on Christmas Eve 2023.

That same night, he touched another woman’s inner thigh and genital area.

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said his client continues to deny the attacks.

“He is someone with good prospects and a masters degree,” he said.

“Mr Singh has hopes of using his degree to secure graduate-level employment in the future.”

Sheriff William Wood told him: “I heard this trial and I had no reason to doubt the evidence of the crown witnesses who spoke very clearly about your behaviour.”

Singh, of St Catherine’s Road, Perth, was placed on supervision for six months and ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for six month.

Double jeopardy

Reporter Ciaran Shanks takes a look out how prosecutors built their case against taxi driver killer Steven Greig.

The 47-year-old was found guilty of murder following a trial at Dundee High Court last week.

Cabbie Mark Ward died of his injuries on April 5 2023, a year after the attack and three months after Greig was originally sentenced for assaulting him to the danger of his life.

Our exclusive report looks at the key evidence that led to the jury’s verdict, the story behind the “unusual” prosecution and how Greig’s original conviction for assault may now be quashed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.