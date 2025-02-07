Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Child’s car seat and ornamental skull

A Fallin woman has been imprisoned after stealing a child’s car seat from a vehicle in the village.

Emma Drinkwater went on a theiving spree, targeting vehicles in the Stirling Road area of the village.

She was caught after CCTV footage was posted online.

In addition to the car seat she stole other items including sunglasses and an ornamental skull.

The 39-year-old, of King Street, admitted four charges of theft committed on November 6 2023.

She was handed an eight-month sentence.

Brandished knife

A Cowie man brandished a knife during a city centre altercation.

Robert Denmark was caught on CCTV on the city’s Port Street on May 1 2023.

Police attended at 12.20am following initial reports on an incident involving a group.

Denmark, 38, of McSherry Court admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

