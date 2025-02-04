Victim of life-endangering Perth assault to get £1k compensation

A man has been ordered to pay £1000 in compensation for his role in a brutal and life-endangering assault outside a Perth nightclub.

Gary Quinn was told to pay his victim as part of a “substantial cocktail” of court orders as the sheriff stopped short of imprisoning him.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 28-year-old chased down and battered a fellow clubber on South Methven Street in September 2023.

He pled guilty to assault to the danger of life.

In August, Colin Evans, 29, was jailed for his involvement in the same assault.

The court heard how the victim blacked out as he was kicked and punched on the pavement outside Ego nightclub.

Alternative to prison

Quinn, from East Ayrshire, returned to the dock for sentencing, having spent the Christmas and New Year period on remand.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You will know that I have taken a very dim view of this particular matter.

“After an initial altercation, you came upon the complainer who was with others and minding his own business, and you and your compatriots gave chase, got him to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched him.

“Mr Brown was rendered unconscious, to the danger of his life.”

The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV and shown in the courtroom.

“Having reviewed matters, it is still my view that a custodial sentence is very much justified,” the sheriff added.

“However, I take into account that you have generally stayed out of trouble and there are matters in your background which explain why you felt the need to react in this particular way.

“That’s no excuse for it but I am prepared to deal with this by way of an alternative to custody.

“But it will be a substantial cocktail of non-custodial requirements.”

Quinn was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to his victim and placed on supervision for 12 months.

He must also carry out 300 hours unpaid work and was placed on a 26-week restriction of liberty order.

Video shown in court

Solicitor Lynsey Barber, defending, said her client had been promised his old job back when he is released.

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said victim Nathan Brown was with his partner at Ego nightclub and at about 1.20am, were outside the venue speaking to Quinn and Evans.

“An argument broke out between the groups, they were separated by nightclub staff.”

Mr Brown, his partner and friend walked away from the nightspot, while Quinn, Evans and at least one other man made their way out via another exit.

What happened next was captured by CCTV on South Methven Street.

Quinn and Evans turn the corner and see Mr Brown at a bus stop nearby.

Mr Brown starts to run and his pursued by his attackers.

He is brought to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched to the head.

The camera then follows Quinn as he walks away from his unconscious victim.

Nightclub staff run to Mr Brown’s aid but find him unresponsive.

Co-attacker jailed

Evans, who was prosecuted separately, was jailed for 21 months in August.

He was told he could have killed Mr Brown as he kicking into him while he lay on the ground.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “Frankly, it is only due to good luck that you are not facing a more serious charge.

“The complainer only sustained bruising but he was unconscious for a period of time.

“You are lucky you didn’t kill him.”

