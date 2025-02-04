Tuesday court round-up — Rapist free despite breach and wild Dundee driving

A dangerous rapist has kept his liberty despite admitting breaching the terms of the sex offenders register.

Brandon Charite failed to tell police within the mandatory three-day period he had moved to a new address in Fife.

Charite, 30, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, where it was revealed he had received repeated abuse in Kirkcaldy because of his criminal history.

In 2016, Charite was handed a 54-month prison sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh after being convicted of raping a woman in the Fife town in April 2015.

He assaulted and threatened to kill the woman during the terrifying ordeal and was made subject to an extended sentence and placed on the register for life.

In the Dundee dock, Charite admitted failing to tell police of the address he had been staying at between January 17 and 20 this year.

Fiscal depute Lana Norrie revealed police had been carrying out enquiries in relation to a separate matter when they traced repeat offender Charite and learned of his status.

Months before his rape conviction, Charite was jailed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for assault to permanent disfigurement.

A 22-month sentence from Falkirk Sheriff Court followed the jail term for rape when he was convicted of two assaults to injury.

In August 2024, Charite was given a backdated, 10-month sentence for an assault to injury with a metal pole.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said: “When he was released from that sentence, he did notify police about the address in Kirkcaldy.

“However, people in in the local community recognised him – the original offence was in the local area.

“He was given lots of abuse and it was made clear to him that he wasn’t welcome in the area.

“He did report that to housing and the police and things were getting so bad that he left the area and went to stay with his cousin, where police traced him.”

Mr Qumsieh said Charite, now of no fixed abode, hoped to get housed in Anstruther but provided a location in St Monans as a bail address.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael released Charite on bail and deferred sentence until March for a social work report to be prepared.

In September last year, Charite was admonished at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after he admitted a “technical” breach of the notification requirements.

Flouted internet ban

A Fife paedophile is back behind bars after he flouted a 99-year internet ban by trying to arrange the sexual abuse of a pre-pubescent child. Dangerous predator Jon Walker exchanged horrific messages with a depraved mother online, despite being banned from using social media until the 22nd century.

Shop threat

A 29-year-old man who brandished a knife in front of a shop worker has been jailed for 15 months.

Lee McManus appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video link to prison for sentencing after earlier being found guilty of two charges after trial.

He behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards a male retail worker at a Co-op in Lochleven Road, Lochore, on December 1 last year, by shouting and making a threat of violence while brandishing a knife.

McManus, of Mannering Street, Lochore, had the blade without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

He previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making a threat towards another male shop worker at a Co-op in Bank Street, Lochgelly, on December 2.

All three offences were committed while on bail.

Sheriff Susan Duff noted McManus has four analogous previous convictions and his offence at the Lochgelly Co-op happened “not even 24 hours after” his offending at the store in Lochore.

She jailed McManus for 15 months, backdated to December 3 last year.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett had argued for a non-custodial sentence and said: “He presents as desperate to change a pattern of behaviour”.

Soldier’s shame

Aspiring soldier Harry Jackson turned to dealing cocaine in order to pay off a major debt. Police uncovered drugs with a maximum potential value of over £20,000, weapons and cash when they raided an address in Dundee.

Danger driver

A Dundee motorist has been banned from the road after admitting two separate courses of dangerous driving across the city.

Rhys Ellington appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead guilty to offences committed on March 13 and May 17 of last year.

In the first incident, he drove a car dangerously on Longhaugh Drive, Fintry Drive, Forfar Road, Finavon Street, Fintry Road, Findowrie Street, Grampian Gardens, Cheviot Crescent, Finella Gardens and Berwick Drive.

He repeatedly accelerated aggressively and travelled at excess speed.

On multiple occasions, the 24-year-old mounted grass verges and drove on footpath at one point, forcing a pedestrian to take evasive action.

On May 17, driving without insurance or a licence, he was on Strathmore Avenue, Brantwood Avenue, Alpin Road, Harefield Road, Coupar Angus Road, Camperdown Park, Dayton Drive, Faraday Street, Harrison Road, Wentworth Drive, Wentworth Street, Turnberry Avenue and Scot Craig Lane.

He failed to stop for police or a red light, left the road and drove on a grass area in close proximity to pedestrians.

His plea of not guilty to setting fire to a car on South Road, Dundee, on June 5 2024 while acting with others, was accepted.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until March 18 for reports and disqualified Ellington, of Hazlehead Way, from driving.

Guilty after trial

A Fife man has been found guilty by jury of multiple sex crimes involving four children. Reece Laing, 24, of Methil, sexually assaulted three boys on various occasions and asked a girl if he could view her underwear in exchange for money.

Remanded over 20 charges

A teenager has been remanded in custody over car theft, fraud and fireraising allegations.

Lennon McKay appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection 20 different charges.

Prosecutors allege McKay, no fixed abode, was responsible for offences including stealing cars and a fireraising incident in the Aboyne Avenue area of the city.

It is alleged the offences were committed at locations in Dundee and Fife between January 15 and 26 this year.

McKay, 19, appeared on petition, no motion for bail was made and he was committed for further examination.

