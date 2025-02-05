Police swerved into Perth traffic after attack by woman who called them for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Police swerved into Perth traffic after attack by woman who called them for help

Vivien McAllister lashed out at officers as they drove her to their headquarters.

By Gordon Currie
Vivien McAllister
Vivien McAllister.

A police officer was forced into oncoming traffic in Perth after being punched by a woman who had called for help.

Vivien McAllister attacked the officer and his colleague several times after they had responded to her plea.

McAllister admitted two charges of assault and was ordered to pay compensation to both the officers at Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said they had gone to McAllister’s home after she called to say she had fallen out with her brother and needed help getting back her keys.

She was placed in the rear of the police vehicle but began behaving “erratically” and repeatedly spat on PC Mark Cooper, hitting him on the neck.

She punched him and kicked him on the leg and punched him on the face.

The fiscal said she punched PC Campbell Cunningham on the right shoulder.

“He was driving at the time and the punch caused him to swerve the vehicle into oncoming traffic.

“PC Cunningham stopped the vehicle to assist his colleague and the accused was arrested and placed in handcuffs.”

She continued to struggle until a spit hood was placed over her head.

Assaults admitted

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “She lives a fairly isolated existence and when she gets her benefits she uses a proportion to seek out social events – the pub and the like – to come into the company of others.

“She recognises her behaviour was unacceptable and completely out of order.

“The fright of coming to court and being surrounded by persons more used to this environment has taken a toll on her.

“She is extremely upset and anxious about coming to court and what people will think of her for committing these offences. She has income available to her.”

McAllister, 29, from Perth, admitted committing the assaults between Atholl Street and Barrack Street in Perth on December 14 2023.

‘Disgusting’ spitting

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “I appreciate you have your own difficulties but on this particular occasion, you phoned police because you wanted help.

“They were giving you help and you rewarded them by assaulting them both.

“Punching one on the shoulder was bad enough but you spat on the other and that is disgusting.

“I can’t have anyone going round spitting on police officers.”

She placed McAllister under social work supervision for 14 months and ordered her to pay £400 compensation to PC Cooper and £100 compensation to PC Cunningham.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Keepsafe, Pitreavie, Dunfermline
Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park
Craig Montague
Raging Dundee dog owner pinned down XL Bully with zombie knife
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist free despite breach and wild Dundee driving
Gary Quinn assaulted Nathan Brown on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim of life-endangering Perth assault to get £1k compensation
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee thug pushed plug into partner's eye in 15-year campaign of abuse
A forensic officer at Ropemakers Close in Perth City Centre. Image: Stuart Cowper
One-punch attacker who left victim for dead in Perth back alley is spared jail
Jon Walker
Fife predator jailed again for trying to arrange sexual abuse of child
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Imagine 'some radge' spat in your face
Reece Laing. Image: DC Thomson
Fife man, 24, found guilty of multiple sex crimes involving four children
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Chef jailed for threats to rape Fife woman and her children