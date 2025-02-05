Police swerved into Perth traffic after attack by woman who called them for help

A police officer was forced into oncoming traffic in Perth after being punched by a woman who had called for help.

Vivien McAllister attacked the officer and his colleague several times after they had responded to her plea.

McAllister admitted two charges of assault and was ordered to pay compensation to both the officers at Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said they had gone to McAllister’s home after she called to say she had fallen out with her brother and needed help getting back her keys.

She was placed in the rear of the police vehicle but began behaving “erratically” and repeatedly spat on PC Mark Cooper, hitting him on the neck.

She punched him and kicked him on the leg and punched him on the face.

The fiscal said she punched PC Campbell Cunningham on the right shoulder.

“He was driving at the time and the punch caused him to swerve the vehicle into oncoming traffic.

“PC Cunningham stopped the vehicle to assist his colleague and the accused was arrested and placed in handcuffs.”

She continued to struggle until a spit hood was placed over her head.

Assaults admitted

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “She lives a fairly isolated existence and when she gets her benefits she uses a proportion to seek out social events – the pub and the like – to come into the company of others.

“She recognises her behaviour was unacceptable and completely out of order.

“The fright of coming to court and being surrounded by persons more used to this environment has taken a toll on her.

“She is extremely upset and anxious about coming to court and what people will think of her for committing these offences. She has income available to her.”

McAllister, 29, from Perth, admitted committing the assaults between Atholl Street and Barrack Street in Perth on December 14 2023.

‘Disgusting’ spitting

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “I appreciate you have your own difficulties but on this particular occasion, you phoned police because you wanted help.

“They were giving you help and you rewarded them by assaulting them both.

“Punching one on the shoulder was bad enough but you spat on the other and that is disgusting.

“I can’t have anyone going round spitting on police officers.”

She placed McAllister under social work supervision for 14 months and ordered her to pay £400 compensation to PC Cooper and £100 compensation to PC Cunningham.

