Wednesday court round-up — Murder bid and midnight taxi dispute

A Fife man is awaiting sentence after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman in Fife.

Gordon Meldrum, 54, pled guilty to carrying out the drunken attack at an address in Colinsburgh on July 27 last year.

Meldrum, who lives in the village, was visited by two women and fiscal depute Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He had clearly been drinking throughout the day and was intoxicated by the time of speaking with him.

“As they went to leave, the complainer went to give the accused a hug goodbye and in the course of that, the accused placed his hands on her buttocks over clothing, repeatedly handled it with his hand and seized hold of her whilst hugging.”

The woman left “immediately” before becoming “significantly distressed” and crying after getting back to her car.

Meldrum initially denied the allegations but pled guilty to the charge of sexual assault on the day he was due to stand trial.

Sentence was deferred until March for a social work report to be prepared and Meldrum was made subject to the sex offenders register meantime.

Pinned XL Bully with zombie knife

A seething Dundee thug used a zombie knife to pin his XL bully dog onto a bed. Craig Montague lost his temper and used the deadly weapon on his pet, Nova, while it lay on a bed AND also left his XL bully-cross, Kilo “shaking and urinating” in fear as he threatened to stab it.

Taxi fracas

A Dundee woman has admitted leaving a mother and daughter “severely” injured during a fracas over who was riding in a city taxi.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Joanne Kyle admitted both February 19 2024 assaults.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said all parties were waiting for a taxi at midnight and a complainer flagged one down.

She got in one side at the same time Kyle climbed in the other.

“An argument has taken place. The accused has essentially become involved in an altercation.

“Following this, the complainers go home and attend at Ninewells Hospital later.”

X-rays showed one victim suffered a fractured right wrist, a broken tooth and concussion.

The other had an injury to her pinkie finger, including cartilage and nerve damage and suffered scratching to her face.

Kyle, 40, admitted assaulting both and solicitor Mark Robbins said: “She has very little recollection of this herself.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentencing until February 27 for a report on Kyle, of Kirkton Road.

Punched and swerved

A police officer was forced into oncoming traffic in Perth after being punched by a woman who had called for help. Vivien McAllister attacked the officer and his colleague several times after they had responded to her plea.

Cannabis courier

Kirkcaldy cannabis “courier” Kevin Ferrell, who kept 15 kilos of the drug worth up to £170,000 in a van at Cairnwell Place, near his home, has been jailed for 28 months.

Farrell, 34, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to being concerned in supply while acting with another on July 29 2022.

The court heard police saw Farrell putting a big laundry-style bag into the parked Vauxhall Vivaro, which was registered and insured to another person, and when they searched it on July 30 2022 they found several bags of cannabis inside.

Police also seized two bags containing bundles of cash totalling £36,852.

Farrell’s fingerprints were found on notes within both bags.

The value of the cannabis was £67,500 but if subdivided into street deals, had a potential value of between £108,000 and £171,428.

Sentencing, Sheriff James Williamson told Farrell: “I accept in terms of the Crown narrative this was essentially a courier exercise on your part but nonetheless significant involvement in organised crime”.

Defence lawyer Calum Harris acknowledged Farrell has a previous conviction “in similar terms” from 2021.

He said: “This matter is set against a background of a drug problem he has himself and the work he carried out on this single occasion was in a hope to be able to clear a significant amount of debt that he had accrued as a result of that addiction.”

Mr Harris said Farrell was under a “significant degree of pressure” from those higher up and his addiction now appears to be over.

Kept ket

Joiner Aidan Davidson, 25, of Pilmuir Place, Dunfermline, caught storing nearly £200,000 worth of ketamine in a unit at a Fife business park, has been jailed. He kept nearly five kilos of the drug at the Keepsafe Storage Centre at Pitreavie Business Park and was also found to be storing class A ecstasy with a potential street value of £27,500.

Jailed for murder bid

A motorist who fled to Fife following a horrific murder bid on his wife after she left him has been jailed for seven years and four months.

William Budge, 62, of Edinburgh, drove his vehicle straight at Sandra Budge, collided with her and then returned to drive over the stricken victim again.

He later drove to Dunfermline and abandoned his car at an Asda supermarket.

He earlier admitted attempting to murder his 63-year-old spouse on April 14 last year and assaulting her to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of her life at Muirhouse Parkway, in Edinburgh.

Budge also pled guilty to assaulting his wife on a previous occasion and pursuing a course of abusive behaviour towards her between April 2019 and April last year.

Sentencing judge Lord Lake said Budge used his car as a weapon and added: “The callousness and cruelty of your actions are astonishing.”

The judge said it was remarkable his wife was not killed and a victim impact statement made it clear she still suffers physically and mentally.

The judge also made a non-harassment order prohibiting Budge from contacting or attempting to contact his wife for 15 years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.