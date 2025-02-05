Raging Dundee dog owner pinned down XL Bully with zombie knife

A seething Dundee thug used a zombie knife to pin his XL bully dog onto a bed in Menzieshill.

Craig Montague lost his temper and used the deadly weapon on his pet, Nova, while it lay on a bed with a six-year-old child.

The brute also left his XL bully-cross, Kilo “shaking and urinating” in fear as he threatened to stab it.

Montague became irate when he had to collect his pets from a relative’s home for gnawing on furniture.

Social workers have been asked to assess the risk posed by Montague – now behind bars – before sentencing next month.

Zombie knife fury

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie explained that at 11.40pm on May 2 last year, Montague received a message from his relative.

She asked him to her home in Dundee to collect his two XL Bully-cross dogs as they had been chewing her furniture.

Five minutes later, Montague appeared at the kitchen window and asked to be let in and was described as being “passive aggressive”.

He marched into a bedroom where Nova was lying on a bed with a child.

Montague shouted: “See you, you fat c***” at the animal.

He armed himself with a large zombie knife from a black sheath which was strapped to his chest.

The weapon – described by Montague as his “ZK” – had a 10-inch blue blade with silver edges and black and green rope around its handle.

Montague used the flat side of the blade to push Nova’s body into the bed, fortunately not injuring the animal.

At this point, police were contacted.

Second dog targeted

Concerned about the child, Montague’s relative shouted for him to get out.

Montague moved back into the hallway and turned his attention to Kilo, in the bathroom.

The householder put herself between the two but the dog was so frightened, it started to shake and urinate.

Montague continued to shout aggressively and threatened to stab Kilo.

He was pushed away and ordered to leave the property, which he did with both dogs and his weapon.

He was spotted shortly after by police and the zombie knife and a kitchen knife were recovered.

Police also seized Nova and Kilo in relation to a separate inquiry.

Custody ‘inevitable’

Montague was brought from HMP Perth, where he has been on remand since May 3 last year, to Dundee Sheriff Court.

He pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour and possessing both weapons.

He was on bail at the time and subject to social work supervision imposed in connection with three other offences of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court heard Montague, 31, has been jailed before, including in 2015 for an offence involving a knife.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentencing until March 4 and further remanded Montague.

He said: “The court requires to consider what risk he presents.

“Although custody is inevitable, I will require a report to consider a supervised release order or an extended sentence.”

