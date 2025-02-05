Raging Dundee dog owner pinned down XL Bully with zombie knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Raging Dundee dog owner pinned down XL Bully with zombie knife

Furious Craig Montague called one of his XL Bullies a "fat c***" then pushed his 10-inch knife against it for chewing furniture.

By Ross Gardiner
Craig Montague
Craig Montague. Image: Facebook

A seething Dundee thug used a zombie knife to pin his XL bully dog onto a bed in Menzieshill.

Craig Montague lost his temper and used the deadly weapon on his pet, Nova, while it lay on a bed with a six-year-old child.

The brute also left his XL bully-cross, Kilo “shaking and urinating” in fear as he threatened to stab it.

Montague became irate when he had to collect his pets from a relative’s home for gnawing on furniture.

Social workers have been asked to assess the risk posed by Montague – now behind bars – before sentencing next month.

Zombie knife fury

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie explained that at 11.40pm on May 2 last year, Montague received a message from his relative.

She asked him to her home in Dundee to collect his two XL Bully-cross dogs as they had been chewing her furniture.

Five minutes later, Montague appeared at the kitchen window and asked to be let in and was described as being “passive aggressive”.

Zombie knife
A so-called zombie knife.

He marched into a bedroom where Nova was lying on a bed with a child.

Montague shouted: “See you, you fat c***” at the animal.

He armed himself with a large zombie knife from a black sheath which was strapped to his chest.

The weapon – described by Montague as his “ZK” – had a 10-inch blue blade with silver edges and black and green rope around its handle.

Montague used the flat side of the blade to push Nova’s body into the bed, fortunately not injuring the animal.

At this point, police were contacted.

Second dog targeted

Concerned about the child, Montague’s relative shouted for him to get out.

Montague moved back into the hallway and turned his attention to Kilo, in the bathroom.

The householder put herself between the two but the dog was so frightened, it started to shake and urinate.

Montague continued to shout aggressively and threatened to stab Kilo.

He was pushed away and ordered to leave the property, which he did with both dogs and his weapon.

He was spotted shortly after by police and the zombie knife and a kitchen knife were recovered.

Police also seized Nova and Kilo in relation to a separate inquiry.

Custody ‘inevitable’

Montague was brought from HMP Perth, where he has been on remand since May 3 last year, to Dundee Sheriff Court.

He pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour and possessing both weapons.

He was on bail at the time and subject to social work supervision imposed in connection with three other offences of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court heard Montague, 31, has been jailed before, including in 2015 for an offence involving a knife.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentencing until March 4 and further remanded Montague.

He said: “The court requires to consider what risk he presents.

“Although custody is inevitable, I will require a report to consider a supervised release order or an extended sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Keepsafe, Pitreavie, Dunfermline
Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park
Vivien McAllister
Police swerved into Perth traffic after attack by woman who called them for help
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist free despite breach and wild Dundee driving
Gary Quinn assaulted Nathan Brown on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim of life-endangering Perth assault to get £1k compensation
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee thug pushed plug into partner's eye in 15-year campaign of abuse
A forensic officer at Ropemakers Close in Perth City Centre. Image: Stuart Cowper
One-punch attacker who left victim for dead in Perth back alley is spared jail
Jon Walker
Fife predator jailed again for trying to arrange sexual abuse of child
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Imagine 'some radge' spat in your face
Reece Laing. Image: DC Thomson
Fife man, 24, found guilty of multiple sex crimes involving four children
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Chef jailed for threats to rape Fife woman and her children