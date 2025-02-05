Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park

Aidan Davidson was caught with ketamine worth up to £200k, ecstasy and cash.

By Jamie McKenzie
Keepsafe, Pitreavie, Dunfermline
The drugs were being stored by Davidson at Keepsafe in Dunfermline. Image: Google

A joiner caught storing nearly £200,000 worth of ketamine in a unit at a Fife business park has been jailed.

Aidan Davidson, 25, kept nearly five kilos of the class B drug inside a bag at the Keepsafe Storage Centre at Pitreavie Business Park.

Davidson, of Pilmuir Place, Dunfermline, was also found to be storing class A ecstasy with a potential street value of £27,500.

Police also seized £12,700 from his home address after an earlier search the same day.

Davidson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of ketamine and ecstasy between September 22 2023 and November 9 2023.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed him for two years, saying: “These are serious matters which, on another view, could be dealt with in a higher court.”

Drugs and cash

The court heard earlier police searched Davidson’s home and found a Keepsafe contract agreement in his name and went to search a unit at the storage centre on November 9 2023.

Officers found a bag-for-life inside, which contained five blocks of white powder – each weighing just under a kilo.

A total of 4,959g of ketamine was contained within the blocks, with a value of about £10,000 each in the manner recovered but a potential to fetch between £106,200 and £198,400 if sold in street deals.

Police also found two blocks of brown powder – totalling 550 grams – which contained MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy, with a potential value ranging between £13,330 and £27,500 if subdivided into street deals.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire noted Davidson has no particular history of criminal conduct and a social work report suggested he would be suitable for a community disposal.

The qualified joiner said the £12,700 in cash recovered from his home was money received from jobs undertaken over a number of years.

The lawyer said he is not seeking the return of the money.

Sheriff Williamson told Davidson he could see no alternative to custody, particularly in light of the high value of the ketamine.

He noted Davidson was 23 at the time – a young person in line with recent legislation –  and otherwise had good standing in the community as a someone who seemed to have “worked hard to establish a business over a period of time”.

The two-year prison was brought down from a three-year starting point.

A confiscation order for £14,550 was also granted.

