Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park

A joiner caught storing nearly £200,000 worth of ketamine in a unit at a Fife business park has been jailed.

Aidan Davidson, 25, kept nearly five kilos of the class B drug inside a bag at the Keepsafe Storage Centre at Pitreavie Business Park.

Davidson, of Pilmuir Place, Dunfermline, was also found to be storing class A ecstasy with a potential street value of £27,500.

Police also seized £12,700 from his home address after an earlier search the same day.

Davidson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of ketamine and ecstasy between September 22 2023 and November 9 2023.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed him for two years, saying: “These are serious matters which, on another view, could be dealt with in a higher court.”

Drugs and cash

The court heard earlier police searched Davidson’s home and found a Keepsafe contract agreement in his name and went to search a unit at the storage centre on November 9 2023.

Officers found a bag-for-life inside, which contained five blocks of white powder – each weighing just under a kilo.

A total of 4,959g of ketamine was contained within the blocks, with a value of about £10,000 each in the manner recovered but a potential to fetch between £106,200 and £198,400 if sold in street deals.

Police also found two blocks of brown powder – totalling 550 grams – which contained MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy, with a potential value ranging between £13,330 and £27,500 if subdivided into street deals.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire noted Davidson has no particular history of criminal conduct and a social work report suggested he would be suitable for a community disposal.

The qualified joiner said the £12,700 in cash recovered from his home was money received from jobs undertaken over a number of years.

The lawyer said he is not seeking the return of the money.

Sheriff Williamson told Davidson he could see no alternative to custody, particularly in light of the high value of the ketamine.

He noted Davidson was 23 at the time – a young person in line with recent legislation – and otherwise had good standing in the community as a someone who seemed to have “worked hard to establish a business over a period of time”.

The two-year prison was brought down from a three-year starting point.

A confiscation order for £14,550 was also granted.

