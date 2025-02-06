Dunfermline brute used partner’s head ‘like a football’ in Hogmanay horror

A Dunfermline brute used his partner’s head “like a football” in a vicious assault in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

After Andrew Doig assaulted the woman, her stepfather was also attacked, with the violent thug gouging his eyes and trying to hit him with a hammer.

Doig, 33, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and was convicted of three charges after a trial.

Hogmanay horror

Doig’s former partner told the court they were together as a couple up to the offence and they had gone to a Hogmanay party together at a house in the Touch area.

They were back at home at around 4.30am when Doig began arguing and smashed a hole in the wall with a hammer.

She said she decided to get out of the house but was grabbed.

“I just remember being on the floor, I was kicked all over the body,” she said.

“He used my head as a football.

“I was shielding my face as best as I could, then he was standing above me and kicked me three or four times.

“I think it only stopped because a neighbour upstairs heard the shouting.”

When she went outside the neighbour was there.

“She was shocked and said I was covered in blood and I asked her for help,” she said.

The woman said she suffered a swollen jaw, a bruised chin and a cut lip.

Guilty

Defence solicitor Aime Allan said the incident had happened after the couple got back together, adding: “They were giving it a second chance and from his viewpoint it didn’t pan out.”

Doig, of Dunfermline, was found guilty of shouting, acting aggressively, seizing a hammer and striking a wall with it, causing damage.

He then assaulted his partner by kicking her on the head and pushing her on the body causing her to fall to the floor and repeatedly kicking her on the head whilst she was on the ground, all to her injury.

He later assaulted her stepfather, engaged in a fight with him, attempted to strike him on the body with a hammer and gouged his thumbs into his eyes, all to his injury.

Sheriff Susan Duff called for reports and Doig will remain in custody until sentencing on February 27.

