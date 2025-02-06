Dunfermline brute used partner’s head ‘like a football’ in Hogmanay horror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline brute used partner’s head ‘like a football’ in Hogmanay horror

Andrew Doig attacked his partner after a new year's party.

By Gary Fraser
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
The trial took place at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Dunfermline brute used his partner’s head “like a football” in a vicious assault in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

After Andrew Doig assaulted the woman, her stepfather was also attacked, with the violent thug gouging his eyes and trying to hit him with a hammer.

Doig, 33, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and was convicted of three charges after a trial.

Hogmanay horror

Doig’s former partner told the court they were together as a couple up to the offence and they had gone to a Hogmanay party together at a house in the Touch area.

They were back at home at around 4.30am when Doig began arguing and smashed a hole in the wall with a hammer.

She said she decided to get out of the house but was grabbed.

“I just remember being on the floor, I was kicked all over the body,” she said.

“He used my head as a football.

“I was shielding my face as best as I could, then he was standing above me and kicked me three or four times.

“I think it only stopped because a neighbour upstairs heard the shouting.”

When she went outside the neighbour was there.

“She was shocked and said I was covered in blood and I asked her for help,” she said.

The woman said she suffered a swollen jaw, a bruised chin and a cut lip.

Guilty

Defence solicitor Aime Allan said the incident had happened after the couple got back together, adding: “They were giving it a second chance and from his viewpoint it didn’t pan out.”

Doig, of Dunfermline, was found guilty of shouting, acting aggressively, seizing a hammer and striking a wall with it, causing damage.

He then assaulted his partner by kicking her on the head and pushing her on the body causing her to fall to the floor and repeatedly kicking her on the head whilst she was on the ground, all to her injury.

He later assaulted her stepfather, engaged in a fight with him, attempted to strike him on the body with a hammer and gouged his thumbs into his eyes, all to his injury.

Sheriff Susan Duff called for reports and Doig will remain in custody until sentencing on February 27.

