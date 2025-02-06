Thursday court round-up — Courts under attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Courts under attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A man who brandished a meat cleaver at three people in his Dundee home has received a prison sentence.

Robert Reid was brought from prison to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on January 2 this year.

At his Linfield Street home, the 51-year-old admitted he adopted an aggressive demeanour and brandished the blade.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed him for two months, backdated.

Fingered for menacing crimes

A paranoid Perthshire nightmare neighbour menaced care home staff and disabled residents because their CCTV cameras made him feel he was being “put under a microscope,” a court has heard. Andrew McKiddie glared through windows and made threatening gestures at the Hillcrest Futures facility in Alyth.

Andrew McKiddie
Andrew McKiddie outside Perth Sheriff Court. He was convicted after making similar gestures outside a nursing home.

Passed away

A Perth man due to be sentenced for his role in a £18,000 money laundering scheme has died.

William Mason pled guilty last year to two charges related to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Court papers revealed how in 2017, Mason “concealed, disguised, converted and transferred criminal property” at banks in Perth and London.

Mr Mason, who was 40, withdrew £3,765 in a series of suspect payments and transfers at his then home in Perth’s Strathtay Road and at the Royal Bank of Scotland on Dunkeld Road.

The transactions were made between July 31 and August 31.

On December 9 2017, he moved a further £14,000 through payments, transfers, ATM withdrawals and currency conversions at the Monese and Monzo banks in London.

Mr Mason, of County Place, was due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing this week but solicitor Lynsey Barber said: “I am advised that Mr Mason passed away on January 25.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan formally deserted the case.

In November 2021, Mr Mason was jailed for 18 months after admitting endangering the lives of six police officers during a tense stand-off outside his home.

The court heard he drove across a car park, dragging officers as they clung to his vehicle, before smashing into a police car.

Court attack 1

An offender said he smashed his way into a Dunfermline courthouse with a mallet due to his frustration with the justice system. Boguslaw Lach broke windows and glass panels during his rampage at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, which cost £2,000 to repair.

Boguslaw Lach
Boguslaw Lach admitted smashing windows at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Prison scrap

A Perth prison officer was attacked as he tried to separate two warring inmates.

The guard was kicked and punched when he attempted de-escalate a fight between John Wallace and Daniel Blake on March 25 2022.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Wallace, 49, of Sandeman Place, Dundee, pled guilty to assaulting prison officer Connor Francis.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to allegations of assaulting Blake.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding, prosecuting, said the pair began arguing and Blake began punching Wallace to the head and body.

“Prison officer Francis made efforts to split the two men up.

“By this time, the accused was now throwing punches and kicking out at Mr Blake but several of these connected with the prison officer.”

Mr Francis was not injured but he suffered pain to his neck and leg.

The court heard Wallace, who has convictions for credit card fraud, is already serving a three-year sentence and a consecutive sentence of eight months was imposed.

Court attack 2

The main court building in Kirkcaldy was closed on Thursday after a fire caused visible damage to the front entrance. Police later charged someone in relation to the fire.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court fire damage
Visible fire damage at the court in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson

Shattered

A 19-year-old who struck his stepfather on the head with a “glass candle” was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months

Alistair Sangster, of Black Loch Place, Dunfermline appeared At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Alistair Sangster previously admitted assault to injury with a glass object at an address in Dewars Avenue, Kelty, on December 6 last year.

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court Sangster and his stepdad had been drinking at home together and there was an argument.

The fiscal depute said Sangster walked over to the other man, grabbed a nearby glass candle, and used it to “smash” his victim on the head. The object shattered.

Sangster then left and called an ambulance.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said Sangster, an apprentice welder, was normally a “law abiding and pleasant young man”.

The solicitor said his client accepts alcohol was an issue in this case.

Mr Sneddon said Sangster’s position is “fairly abusive things” were said during the argument and he “grabbed the glass candle and lashed out”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

